United Kingdom election ends in hung Parliament

“It will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability, and that is what we will do”, she said after being re-elected in Maidenhead, prompting suggestions that this might be pre-empting a resignation.

As the June 8 poll ended in a hung parliament, with no party holding an absolute majority in the House of Commons, Mrs May pledged to offer “stability” if the Tories end up as the largest party with the most votes.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne also said: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

Former Conservative minister Anna Soubry, who just held onto her seat, said May was “in a very hard place” following a “dreadful campaign”.

The survey taken at polling stations across the United Kingdom suggests the party could get 314 MPs when all the votes have been counted after Thursday’s poll. “If the election results in a hung parliament, the pound could fall as low as $1.25 on Friday”.

Prime Minister Theresa May – who had a small majority in the previous parliament – called the snap election to try to strengthen her hand in negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.

Under that kind of agreement, the smaller parties would not be part of the government, but they would guarantee the prime minister their support on matters such as finances or confidence votes.

The pound fell by more than two cents to $1.2717 against the dollar, before recovering slightly to $1.2742.

Early newspaper editions reflected the drama, with headlines such as “Britain on a knife edge”, “Mayhem” and “Hanging by a thread”. As numbers pour in, the Conservatives are leading with 289 seats, and the Labour Party has so far bagged 248.

Instead of forming an alliance with the coalition-sceptical Liberal Democrats, Labour could also join forces with the Scottish National Party to topple the Conservative Party.

Deputy leader Angus Robertson, one of the strongest SNP performers in the House of Commons, was an early casualty.May, who took over after last year’s Brexit referendum, began the formal two-year process of leaving the European Union on March 29, promising to take Britain out of the single market and cut immigration.

British voters dealt May a devastating blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks, Reuters reported.

She is expected to make a statement at 10am.

“It creates another layer of uncertainty ahead of the Brexit negotiations”, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA currency traders. However, a day before the election day, the Labour Party managed to narrow the gap.

But May’s botched announcement of a reform in funding for elderly care, a strong grassroots campaign by Corbyn and the terror attacks, which increased scrutiny of her time as interior minister, changed the game.

No, but given that she warned during the campaign that if she lost just six seats she would “no longer be Prime Minister”, it’s looking likely. Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Eight people were killed near London Bridge on Saturday when three men drove a van into pedestrians and then stabbed revelers in an area filled with bars and restaurants.