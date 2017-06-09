United Kingdom election: Hung Parliament as Theresa May fails to gain majority

The disappointing result for the Conservative party at the United Kingdom general elections has sparked many calls for Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation, but she reportedly has no intention in leaving her role.

Instead, her election gamble has failed and she and her Conservative party have been weakened, with many on Friday questioning May’s future as prime minister.

The Scottish National Party were the other big losers on the night, suffering a humbling loss of 21 seats – unthinkable after their previously unassailable position north of the border. Even if the Tories squeak a majority, it looks like Theresa May is toast, adding yet more uncertainty.

The EU is though unlikely to extend the March 2019 deadline for fear of Brexit conflicting with regional elections later that year.

Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.

However, Siegfried Muresan, spokesman for the European Parliament’s largest party the EEP underscored that “Article 50 is ticking” and Theresa May “should have used time for negotiations, not for elections”. ‘In 10 days, negotiations on Brexit must begin, ‘ goes its headline.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long-term as Conservative Party leader”, he said on ITV.

The Conservatives “have lost their majority and the prime minister has lost all authority and credibility”, said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Answer: It’s an unusual situation in which no political party wins more than half of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall faced calls to quit after suffering humiliation in Boston & Skegness, where he came in a distant third, and his party lost its only Westminster seat in Clacton.

Investors are balking at the prospect of another round of political turmoil less than a year after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The prime minister is now under pressure to stand down after squandering a 10 seat majority in Parliament.

The SNP, on the other hand, lost 21 seats, down from a record 56 they won in 2015, in an apparent repudiation of the party’s promise to push for a second independence vote.

Liberal Democrats were celebrating the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson two years after they lost their parliamentary seats. The Liberal Democrats’ former leader, Ming Campbell, indicated an unwillingness to form such an alliance, telling the BBC on Thursday night, “We’ve had our fingers burned by coalition”.

Within hours of the results being announced, reports suggest May had teamed up with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Britain went to the polls yesterday in a snap election that will apparently result in the Conservatives losing their majority, and no ultimate victor.

He went as far as to “dare” MPs to vote against Labour’s pledge to scrap university tuition fees.

The Netherlands” most popular tabloid, the Telegraaf, calls it an “election fiasco for May”, saying that the Conservative “defeat” will challenge May personally thanks to her “not very charismatic’ performance during the campaign and huge crowd of younger voters choosing Labour.

He ended it with more than 30 extra seats and the UK’s political system disrupted.