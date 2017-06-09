British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said in the early hours of Friday morning that Prime Minister Theresa May should resign and make way for a new government.

The Guardian is reporting that, according to early tallies, the Tories now hold 311 seats in Parliament, 15 shy of the 26 needed to for a sole majority that would allow it to form a government unhindered. Labour had won 258 seats.

The shock result throws British politics into chaos and could send Britain’s negotiations to leave the European Union – due to start June 19 – into disarray.

“The country needs a period of stability and whatever the results are the Conservative Party will ensure we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability so that we can all, as one country, go forward together”, she said.

In a statement in Downing Street, the Prime Minister made clear that she would rely on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party in order to get her programme through Parliament.

A minority government seems more likely on this basis – especially after senior Labour figures stated her party would be looking to form one if possible. She added: “I was in quite a defensive position going into this election, so to have won like this, I’m delighted”.

“She fought the election on the basis that it was her campaign, it was her decision to call the election, it was her name out there, and she was saying she was doing it to bring about strong and stable government”.

Instead, she risks an ignominious exit after just 11 months at Number 10 Downing Street, which would be the shortest tenure of any prime minister for nearly a century.

“With Theresa May’s job now surely on the line, just as the United Kingdom is set to begin Brexit negotiations, and a clear shift in voting dynamics across Britain, there is yet another enormous storm cloud of uncertainty about who will lead talks and how they will do so”, said Nigel Green, chief executive of financial consultancy firm deVere Group.

But May’s botched announcement of a reform in funding for elderly care, a strong grassroots campaign by Corbyn and the terror attacks, which increased scrutiny of her time as interior minister, changed the game.

“The Prime Minister should go if the polls are right”.

As the June 8 poll ended in a hung parliament, with no party holding an absolute majority in the House of Commons, Mrs May pledged to offer “stability” if the Tories end up as the largest party with the most votes. In a statement to Reuters, analyst Paul Meggyesi said that a hung parliament, in normal situations, be viewed as negative for sterling. During his three decades on Labour’s leftist fringe, Corbyn consistently opposed European integration and denounced the EU as a corporate, capitalist body.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but promised to avoid a “hard Brexit”, focusing on maintaining economic ties with the bloc. The pound lost more than 2 cents against the dollar within seconds of the announcement.

Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party retained just 35 of the 56 seats it secured two years ago, and lost its Westminster leader, Angus Robertson, and former first minister, Alex Salmond. Labour saw surprising gains of at least 30 seats, but that still puts it at only 260 seats as of 11:00 PM, Pacific time.

Liberal Democrats were celebrating the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson two years after they lost their parliamentary seats.

The Conservatives formed a coalition in 2010 with the centrist, pro-EU Liberal Democrats as junior partner.

In domestic policy, Labour proposes raising taxes for the richest 5 percent of Britons, scrapping university tuition fees, investing 250 billion pounds ($315 billion) in infrastructure plans and re-nationalising the railways and postal service. “I hope that she’ll reflect on that”.

The result was bad news for the Scottish National Party, which lost about 20 of its 54 seats.