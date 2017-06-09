United Kingdom election shock could delay, soften Brexit

A major exit poll suggests that the ruling Conservative Party could fail to win an outright majority that would result in a “hung” parliament in its snap election.

May’s Conservative Party needed to win 326 of 650 seats in the United Kingdom parliament to govern with a full majority.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May intends to form a new governing coalition despite her Conservative Party losing its parliamentary majority after Thursday’s elections.

The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier appears to be giving Britain time to regroup in the wake of the Prime Minister Theresa May’s election setback and said “Brexit negotiations should start when U.K.is ready”. She should “go … and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”, he said.

“The country needs a period of stability, and whatever the results are the Conservative Party will ensure we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”, she said.

Britain’s voters have delivered a stunning blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, wiping out her parliamentary majority and prompting calls for her to resign.

Sky News said the Conservatives would retain between 315 and 325 seats. But a far more significant deadline is the Queen’s Speech on June 19, when the sovereign will read out the legislative programme of the new government.

Now, May’s own party is turning against her. Anna Soubry, a senior Tory Member of Parliament, called May’s campaign “dreadful” and said that the PM should “reconsider her position”. Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats are expected to win 32 and 13 seats, respectively. He was deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2015 in a coalition government with the Conservatives. Voters will be learning to expect the unexpected, the latest surprise coming after the Brexit referendum and Donald Trump’s victory in the United States presidential election.

For May, who went into the campaign expecting to win a landslide, even a narrow win later in the night would leave her badly damaged.

As the June 8 poll ended in a hung parliament, with no party holding an absolute majority in the House of Commons, Mrs May pledged to offer “stability” if the Tories end up as the largest party with the most votes.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn started this campaign with a deficit in the polls of around 20 points, and his chances written off by most experts, political commentators and the press.

“We have to wait and see how things shake out”, Mrs Sturgeon said, adding that she was “disappointed at the SNP losses“. The Labour Party under Ramsay MacDonald then took office and governed as a minority administration until October of that year when that government too was defeated.

“Well the mandate she has got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

“I think it’s pretty clear who won this election”, he said at Labour’s headquarters in central London.

In a buoyant mood, Corbyn piled on pressure for May to resign, saying Friday morning that people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public spending.

The Conservatives won the most votes but less than half the seats in the 2010 Election but formed a coalition with the Lib Dems instead of forming a minority government.

Labour has said it would push ahead with Brexit but would scrap May’s negotiating plans and make its priority maintaining the benefits of both the EU single market and its customs union, arguing no deal with the EU would be the worst possible outcome.