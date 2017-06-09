United Kingdom election upset pummels pound, other currencies stay calm

The pound lost more than 2 cents against the dollar within seconds of the exit poll result, plunging from $1.2955 to $1.2752 late Thursday.

Japanese bank Nomura said that based on the exit poll and on the results in the first two constituencies to declare, its election model suggested the Conservatives would end up winning 331 seats, a slim majority.

But the vicar’s daughter was criticised for a robotic performance on the campaign trail, and will now face serious questions about her decision to call the vote three years early, putting at risk the Conservatives’ 17-seat majority.

If the exit poll is correct, Corbyn could attempt to form a government with smaller parties which, like Labour, strongly oppose most of May’s policies on domestic issues such as public spending cuts.

Now she sits awaiting the result and wondering whether the call she made for the United Kingdom to back a “strong and stable” prime minister is looking as foolish as Cameron’s promise to deliver a result that would leave Britain better off in the EU.

“If the poll is anything like accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May”, George Osborne, who was the Conservative finance minister from 2010 to 2016 when he was sacked by May, said on ITV.

He said Conservative MPs have a responsibility to give Mrs May – who he stressed would continue to be a dominant figure in the party – their backing.

The result could be bad news for the Scottish National Party, which was predicted to lose 20 of its 54 seats – though the pollsters cautioned that there is particular uncertainty around the Scottish forecast.

Early obstacles include the divorce bill, put by one estimate at up to 100 billion euros ($112 billion), and the status of European Union citizens living in Britain and Britons living elsewhere in the EU.

She refused to take part in head-to-head debates on British TV with her opponents and was forced to make a humiliating U-turn on a manifesto pledge over elderly care, which managed to upset many within her own party. Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

At a polling station in Hackney in east London, a Labour stronghold, 41-year-old Simon Bolton said he had favoured May because he was confident that she would get the “best possible deal for Brexit”.

“I don’t think that’s in the hearts and minds of Londoners at the minute, (not) almost as much as security is”, said Sheard, 22. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s at the top”.