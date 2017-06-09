United Kingdom elections: Setback for Theresa May as exit polls indicate hung parliament

Noting the “crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days”, May said the new government will work to fulfill the will of United Kingdom voters who chose to leave the European Union. No party won a majority in elections in 1909, 1929, 1974 and 2010.

However, British media quoted party sources saying May had “no intention” of stepping down.

A shock result in Britain’s snap general election has resulted in a hung parliament in a major blow to Theresa May who wanted to boost the Conservatives majority in parliament. May called for Thursday’s snap election just seven weeks ago, rather than waiting until the next scheduled national election in 2020.

But opposition politicians and some members of her own party have called on her to quit.

The survey predicted the Conservatives will get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266. “I was kind of hoping it would just go the way that the polls suggested it would and we could have a quiet life in Westminster but now it’s going to be a bit of a mess”. “And make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”. She had hoped to boost the Conservatives’ majority in Parliament and get a stronger mandate in negotiating the Brexit from the European Union.

He said the election “had relatively little to do with Brexit and far more to do with domestic issues, for example linked to security” following the terror attacks in Manchester and London. In 2015, for instance, they predicted the Conservatives would win 316 seats, but that number increased to 331 throughout the night as results came in.

Labour’s share had increased by nearly 10 points from its 2015 level to 40.08% and the election has resulted in a hung parliament.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici (R) shakes hands with Yu Guangzhou, Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China during a EU China summit next to European Council President Donald Tusk (back-L) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (back-C) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (back-R) on June 2, 2017 in Brussels.

Reuters reports that Gunther H. Oettinger, a European Commission budget and human resources commissioner, expressed doubt about the talks starting as planned. Steven Fielding, a professor of politics at the University of Nottingham, called her “a zombie prime minister”. “Time for everyone to regroup”.

Ahead of the election Corbyn offered United Kingdom voters the most left-wing, big government policy agenda for almost 40 years – and crucially an end to seven years of Conservative “austerity” policies and campaigning on promises to push for better funding for health and education.

“Without a government, there’s no negotiation”, he said Friday morning by phone on Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio.

“I don’t think they can form a stable government”. “We have less than two years to negotiate the exit.so we should not waste any time now”. Corbyn wants to stay in the EU’s single market for goods and services, as do the Scottish nationalists.

Liberal Democrats were celebrating the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson two years after they lost their parliamentary seats.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said: ‘Theresa May’s authority has been undermined by this election. “I’m afraid we ran a pretty terrible campaign and that’s me being generous”, she said, “She’s (May) a very talented woman and she doesn’t shy from hard decisions but she has to consider her position”. “We have to wait and see how things shake out”.