United Kingdom elections: Theresa May refuses to quit despite hung parliament

“If. the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”.

The tone of Brexit talks, expected to begin in just 10 days, are now up in the air.

What is a hung parliament?

Q: How common are hung Parliaments? May will now meet the Queen soon and will try to form a government with the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

They were mathematically unable to reach the 326 mark that would give them a majority, meaning they will have to form an informal or formal alliance to push forward their agenda.

Negotiations for departure from the European Union were supposed to start in less than two weeks.

Predictions of Conservative success became more modest as the party’s campaign faltered following a series of missteps.

European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the timetable that calls for negotiations to start in mid-June, but said it would take a few hours at least to see how the results of the election play out in forming a government. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – whose party won more seats than virtually anyone thought it could – is jubilant.

It was devastating result for May, who had called the election three years earlier than required by law, convinced by opinion polls that placed her far ahead of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Given the election arithmetic, Labour would struggle to get the numbers to form a government.

Siegfried Muresan, the spokesperson for the European Parliament’s largest party the EEP, tweeted some harsh words for May Friday. It is no longer her call: over the weekend, pressure will build for her to go – not least because there may well be another election before long and it is unimaginable that she would entrusted with leading it. “Fact, is this morning she looks bloody weak”.

Former Conservative finance minister George Osborne, removed from the Cabinet by May and now editor of the Evening Standard newspaper, told ITV: “I doubt she will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

The result could be bad news for the Scottish National Party, which was predicted to lose 20 of its 54 seats.

The last parliament had 196 female lawmakers, voted in at the election in 2015 and subsequent by-elections. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the idea of a new independence referendum “is dead”.

Among conservatives there was clear fury at the result, a seismic political shock that could trigger a second election within months.

After a campaign marked by rallies that had the buoyant mood of music festivals, Corbyn said his success was built on hope for change. In Kensington, an overwhelmingly Conservative seat – but also overwhelmingly anti-Brexit – the vote was so close that recounting was suspended at 8 a.m. on Friday so that election officials could go home and rest. There was already talk in Conservative circles that she might have to resign, less than a year after taking over from David Cameron, who stepped down following the Brexit referendum.

Once again, voters succeeding in confounding expectations, delivering surprise victories and resounding losses. “This result means that May’s vision of a hard Brexit lacks legitimacy and Corbyn is confirmed as a serious player”, says Kevin Porter, a London-based Labour Party member.

Such polls have generally been reliable, although political leaders on both sides immediately said it’s too early to read too much into it.

The result represents “an quake in Labour politics”, political analyst Robin Oakley told CNN.

Ahead of the election, Corbyn offered United Kingdom voters the most left-wing, big government policy agenda for almost 40 years – and crucially an end to seven years of Conservative “austerity” policies and campaigning on promises to push for better funding for health and education.