United Kingdom exit poll suggests PM May’s election gamble has backfired

Theresa May’s Conservative Party failed to beat Labour in the north-east English seat of Darlington, an area that backed Brexit and a key target for the party.

When May called the election seven weeks ago, she was seeking to capitalize on opinion polls showing that the Conservatives had a wide lead over the opposition Labour Party.

“She won the party leadership with a massive majority of members of parliament“.

“It is exactly the opposite of why she held the election and she then has to go and negotiate Brexit in that weakened position”.

May had hoped the election would focus on Brexit, but that never happened, as both the Conservatives and Labour said they would respect voters’ wishes and go through with the divorce.

For the second year in a row, the United Kingdom is waking up to an electoral quake.

The Conservatives are projected to get 316 seats, Labour 265, the SNP 34 and the Liberal Democrats 13.

The result was also bad news for the Scottish National Party, which by early Friday had lost about 20 of its 54 seats.

“Britain on a knife edge” headlined the Daily Mail’s early edition Friday, while the Daily Mirror had a picture of May and the caption “Hanging by a thread”.

“MAYHEM” screamed the headline in the tabloid Sun newspaper. Talks with European Union leaders are due to start in less than two weeks and those meetings may now need to be delayed, further eroding the time that Britain has to clinch a deal before it leaves the bloc in March 2019.

May is already facing calls to resign, though some in her party say the priority should be maintaining stability.

Protocol means that the previous government generally remains in place while there is a period of negotiation while discussions take place to form a coalition.

“This election was a very big miscalculation”, echoed Andrew Gamble, politics professor at the Universities of Cambridge and Sheffield, adding that May’s authority would have weakened even with a Conservative majority outcome.

They wanted to exploit the apparent weakness of Corbyn and even imagined Theresa May emerging from this election with a landslide victory – as a 21st century Margaret Thatcher ushering in a generation of Tory rule.

Whilst this was campaign rhetoric created to drive support for her party, it also suggested she saw little prospect of forming a coalition with other parties, nearly all of whom are opposed to her Brexit strategy built around leaving the EU’s single market, controlling immigration and escaping the jurisdiction of European Union courts.

He rushed from stage not answering any questions after he claimed his constituency seat earlier in the night, and Rudd just held on to her own seat after a tense recount.

Corbyn, an old school left-winger widely written off at the start of the campaign, has drawn thousands of people to upbeat rallies and energized young voters with his plans to boost spending on health and education after years of Conservative austerity.

Britain has been hit with three terror attacks since March, and campaigning was twice suspended.

The attacks led to scrutiny over May’s time as interior minister from 2010 to 2016, particularly since it emerged that some of the attackers had been known to police and security services. Yet May faced accusations of cuts to police officers during her time as Home Secretary and Corbyn’s rating did not seem to suffer on this issue.

“I can only build that better country and get the right deal in Brussels with the support of the British people”, she said. But a far more significant deadline is the Queen’s Speech on June 19, when the sovereign will read out the legislative programme of the new government.