United Kingdom police probe auto for clues in Manchester

Police arrested a total of 18 people over the attack, but have released 10 of them without charge.

Twenty-two people, including seven children, were killed in the attack at a concert by United States singer Ariana Grande.

The man is the 17th that has been arrested in connection with May 22 attacks.

A CCTV image dated 18/5/2017 showing of Salman Abedi in an airport before he carried out the Manchester attack.

Earlier on Friday, police evacuated a part of Rusholme after discovering a auto that “may be significant to the investigation“.

On Friday police located a white Nissan Micra in a auto park of a block of apartments in the Rusholme area of Manchester that they believe could point to Abedi’s whereabouts between May 18 and 22 in the lead-up to the bombing at the pop concert. Abedi himself had returned from Libya, known to be a hotbed of IS activity, four days before carrying out the bombing.

U.S. pop star Ariana Grande visited young fans injured in the suicide bombing on Friday night.

Heightened security will be in place at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Ariana Grande returns for a tribute concert alongside artists including Coldplay, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Take That.

The Duke of Cambridge also visited Manchester on Friday and met police officers and volunteers before paying a visit to Manchester Royal Infirmary to meet some of those injured in the attack.