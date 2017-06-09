United Kingdom poll robs Conservatives of majority

Spectacularly punished by voters who took away her majority in Parliament, a politically wounded Theresa May sought to soldier on Friday as Britain’s prime minister, resisting pressure to resign after the failure of her high-stakes election gamble made the massive challenge of untangling Britain from the European Union only more complex and uncertain.

Here are six key takeaways from the most unexpected of elections.

“We are ready to do everything we can to put our programme into operation, there isn’t a parliamentary majority for anybody at the present time, the party that has lost in this election is the Conservative Party, the arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost”.

The tone of Brexit talks, tentatively scheduled to begin in just 10 days – and even May’s own position – are now up in the air.

“Either the Conservatives will be a minority government, if this poll is right, or Labour will be a minority government”, she said.

Britain’s Conservatives have lost their majority in a snap general election that has resulted in a hung parliament. Theresa May promised strong and stable leadership. This afternoon, however, prime minister Theresa May announced that she has formed a government with the DUP on the steps of Downing Street.

It’s a huge embarrassment for May, who called the early election with the aim of shoring up support for the Conservatives ahead of the country’s crucial Brexit negotiations.

With a hung parliament guaranteed, the so-called “hard Brexit” that May had been pushing for seems less and less likely to pass.

After the vote, May said what the United Kingdom needed now “more than anything else, is period of stability”, suggesting she doesn’t intend to heed calls from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – and others within her party – for her to step down. “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”. However, they’re likely to find it hard to enter into coalition with a smaller party like the Liberal Democrats, who are fundamentally opposed to Brexit. SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson and former party leader and SNP heavyweight Alex Salmond were among those booted out, as was former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, who lost his seat for the Liberal Democrats.

With 643 out of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 313 seats and were therefore no longer able to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority.Labour had won 260 seats.

The DUP’s influence might’ve been at least in part checked by the pro-independence Sinn Fein party, which gained three seats for a total of seven, but as their MPs don’t sit in parliament – they refuse to pledge allegiance to the Queen – their votes are worthless during potential collation talks. The internet makes Jeremy Corbyn the clear victor. He ended it with 29 extra seats and the UK’s political system disrupted.

“I am delighted to see Labour do so well”, he told the Washington Post.

May had promised to clinch a Brexit deal that prioritized control over immigration policy, with Britain leaving the European single market and customs union, and said no deal would be better than a bad deal.