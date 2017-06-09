United Kingdom stock futures slide on hung parliament

At the time of writing, the Tories had 314 seats, 11 short of the halfway mark, while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour had 261. It was also created to give the government more time to complete the process by ensuring that the incoming administration would have a clear five years before having to call an election. It could plunge the country into a prolonged period of political uncertainty and horsetrading over the formation of a coalition government, or possibly even another election.

“While some have argued that a softer Brexit might ameliorate the downside, there is still the prospect of the contents of the Labour party manifesto”, said Michael Hewson, chief analyst with CMC Markets in London. “We have less than two years to negotiate the exit.so we should not waste any time now”. Her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn said she should step down.

All pre-election opinion poll forecasts of May’s strong lead with projections of a 50 to 70 seat majority have proved far-fetched with the Corbyn-led Labour doing far better than expected.

For now, Theresa May remains prime minister. “Her position I think is very, very hard”. Voters will be learning to expect the unexpected, the latest surprise coming after the Brexit referendum and Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

At her count in Maidenhead, Theresa May’s voice quavered as she said the party would make sure there was “stability”.

Labour put in a stunning performance, gaining 30 seats from the 2015 election.

After winning his own seat in north London, Corbyn said May’s attempt to win a bigger mandate had backfired. The Tories, whether May resigns or not, will have to reply on the support of the homophobic nationalists on the other side of the Irish Sea – the Democratic Unionist Party, who have 10 seats in the new parliament. “I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of the people of this country”. But it won’t have enough seats to form the government even with the help of the SNP and Liberal Democrats.

“I don’t know how Theresa May can survive this, that’s a matter for her party, of course”, he said. I said at the start this election was wrong. We’ll see tomorrow whether they’ve accepted that or not. Tim Farron, the current leader, retained his seat with only a narrow majority.

And, in Scotland, the Scottish National Party (SNP), also suffered a bad night – but for different reasons: it is strongly pro-Europe, but clearly Scots have exhausted of their repeated calls for Scottish independence, a matter that was supposedly settled by the 2014 referendum in Scotland.

An exit poll at 10pm last night correctly predicted that the Conservatives would lose their overall majority. The verdict, which saw a mammoth turnout from UK’s young voters – nearly 70 per cent from 31 per cent in the case of 2016 Brexit – is definitely a sign that May could be one of the most unpopular leaders among Britain’s young and progressive.

Although Labour secured fewer seats than the Tories, the Opposition Leader said the United Kingdom had voted for change and he was prepared to form government.

Theresa May leaves Conservative Party Headquarters with her husband Philip on Thursday. “It’s going to be very difficult to have the hard-right Brexit she wanted”. Thus, the Tories may have a lead of 5.2 percent intent voters. Home Secretary Amber Rudd clung on by 326 votes in Hastings and Rye.

But Labour had potential allies too, not least the Scottish National Party (SNP) who suffered major setbacks but still won a majority of Scottish seats. However, former LibDem ministers Vince Cable and Jo Swinson made a return to Westminster after losing their seats in 2015.