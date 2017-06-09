United Kingdom to vote in general election

People will go to their polling stations amid heightened security as a result of the terror threat but Labour leader Mr Corbyn said voting on Thursday was a way to “honour the victims of these atrocities” by “showing democracy that will never be cowed by terror”.

Theresa May and the Tories are looking in pretty good shape to win, but given the results of the Brexit vote in 2016, and US President Donald Trump’s US Election win last November, we could fairly assume some surprise results.

“A much larger team from many walks of life across East Hampshire have offered their services for duties such as opening postal votes, running the polling stations on the day and the count through the night after the polls close at 10pm”.

Polling stations are usually set up in schools, libraries and churches. The vote was supposed to be dominated by Britain’s pending departure from the European Union, but voters are anxiously aware of the threat the country faces from global terrorism following attacks in London and Manchester.

Think carefully about each party’s proposal for your future and don’t just vote a certain way because of your parents – they won’t face the same challenges as you in the future. In addition, these are reserved for voters who have encountered a serious problem, such as having to go to hospital.

Discussing candidates inside the polling station – No.

You don’t need to take the card along to vote, but it helps staff to process the electors more quickly if you do.

Over recent weeks, polling cards have been sent to residents through the post informing them of their elector number and their local polling station.

Once inside, approach the seated staff and give your name and address.

The papers are then allocated to count teams, who sort ballot papers by candidate.

Using your own pen – There will be pencils handed out for people to use to put their mark in the box but if you would like to use your own pen this is allowed. Doing so will invalidate your vote.

Conservative supporters concerned about Brexit and the so-called “dementia tax” should ditch their traditional loyalties and “vote for someone who will stand up for you and your family instead”, he said.

Take your ballot paper into a polling booth so that no one can see how you vote. An illustration is available.