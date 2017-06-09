United Kingdom votes for hung parliament; Brexit uncertainties ahead

With projections pointing to a final result of 316 seats for the Conservatives, compared to the 331 secured in 2015, speculation in the British media has mounted that May will either need to step down or face a leadership challenge if she is unable to form a government in the 650-seat chamber.

She said in the early hours of Thursday that “this country needs a period of stability”. “Now we’ve unwound about half of that, but we certainly still have more to go if this doesn’t turn out to be the Tory majority that everybody expected”, she told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday, citing the $1.2550 level it traded just before the election was announced as a target. Of course all campaigns make mistakes but skilled politicians, such as her predecessor David Cameron, are able to recover from them.

It means Brexit negotiations, which are set to begin the week after next, are nearly certain to be delayed.

“We need a government that can act”, EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

The rot started when an exit poll showed the ruling Conservatives could fail to win a clear majority when markets had expected a handy victory. “We believed the polls and we were cocky”, said one senior Conservative source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Theresa May called this election to strengthen Britain’s negotiating hand.

Instead of betting on the size of the majority, party insiders were now putting money on when the prime minister would quit, less than a year after she was propelled into Downing Street following Britain’s shock decision to exit the EU.

The prime minister could be gone by the end of the day, she could stay on for some months or she could attempt to continue for longer.

“Whatever happens, Theresa May is toast“, said Nigel Farage, former leader of the anti-EU party UKIP.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate has this morning set a fresh low and is seen trading at 1.1336.

He added: “Mrs May went for the big majority, she was found out on this campaign and what’s remarkable about Corbyn’s achievement is he’s getting Remainers in London voting for him and Ukip voters around the rest of the country voting for him too”. “This election was called in order for the prime minister to gain a larger majority in order to assert her authority”.

And the terror attacks in London and Manchester shone a light on May’s record during six years as interior minister came under scrutiny, particularly whether cuts to police numbers could be blamed for the failure to stop the assailants.

Pressed as to whether she could remain as leader, Ms Soubry said: “That is a matter for her”.

Bookmakers Betfair and Skybet now have Jeremy Corbyn down as favourite to be the next Prime Minister. And the shock result could end up reshaping Brexit even as the clock keeps ticking to end-March 2019, when the United Kingdom is set to leave the bloc. During his three decades on Labour’s leftist fringe, Corbyn consistently opposed European integration and denounced the EU as a corporate, capitalist body.

“If, as the indications have shown and if this is correct, the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”.

“What tonight is about is the rejection of Theresa May’s version of extreme Brexit”, said Keir Starmer, Labour’s policy chief on Brexit, saying his party wanted to retain the benefits of the European single market and customs union. That means that whoever is prime minister after this vote might argue support for such a poll is waning.

One of those parties, however, would be the Scottish National Party, which was predicted to lose 20 of its 54 seats.

The biggest shock so far has been the Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg losing his seat to a Labour candidate. But former business minister Vince Cable won his back, and party leader Tim Farron held on.

Offers of free university tuition fees, free school meals and public sector pay rises, offered positive reasons for middle class and younger and more affluent voters to back Labour at the polls.

The night was marked by a collapse in Ukip support and a rash of high-profile losses for the SNP, as British politics returned to a two-party system on the greatest scale since the 1970s.

Officials in Brussels were hopeful the election would allow her to make compromises, but this has been thrown into question by the prospect of a hung parliament.

“They are fundamentally anti-establishment in their attitudes and the vicar’s daughter (May) is very pro-establishment”. This, combined with the constant boasts of her “strength and stability” made the terms of this election clear from the start.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the idea of a new independence referendum “is dead”.