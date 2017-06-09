(UPDATE) British PM loses majority, faces pressure to resign

With no clear victor emerging from Thursday’s parliamentary election, a wounded May signalled she would fight on, despite losing her majority in the House of Commons.

With only a handful of seats to declare, the results suggested the Conservatives would get 313 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330, while the Labour Party was projected to win 260, up from 229. The former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb, tweeted, “Looks like we might need a time-out in the #Brexit negotiations”.

Corbyn also held on to his seat at Islington North in north London with a decisive margin and won over 40,086 votes, which he described as an “incredible” result and seemed to indicate his intent to form a minority government.

It’s a great result for anyone who wants to see more gender equality in politics – and it’s happened on the 104th anniversary of the death of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison, who spent her life fighting for the right of British women to vote.

Delays or outright blockages on this legislation would place doubts over how Britain would control its borders and trade with the European Union after Brexit.

But YouGov, one of Britain’s premier pollsters, deserves credit; its model, published in The Times newspaper, was consistently predicting a hung parliament. In practice, the threshold for a majority is around 323, because the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party takes up no seats that it wins in Northern Ireland.

In any scenario, any new government is unlikely to be very stable, increasing the prospect of another general election within months. Meanwhile, there is another option of to attempting to govern with a minority, but that would mean the party will have to rely on smaller parties in supporting legislations.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who has headed the party since 2014, said that the poor results meant that she would need to “reflect” on the appetite for a new referendum.

Realistically, it will be up to either May or Corbyn to rally the support of the smaller parties to create a coalition party, and whoever gets to 326 seats first is essentially the victor.

If no party leader commands the confidence of the House of Commons, then the existing Tories government will still remain in office.

Last night the Liberal Democrats appeared to rule out a formal, or informal, coalition with Labour or the Conservatives. UKIP saw a collapse in its support, shedding votes evenly to the two major parties instead of overwhelmingly to the Conservatives, as pundits had expected.

May is hoping to ally with the small Democratic Unionist Party in an effort to keep her current position, United Kingdom media say.

What if Theresa May resigns? “The Prime Minister called the election because she wanted a mandate and the mandate is that she has lost seats”, he said, claiming on Twitter earlier that the Labour party had “changed the face of British politics”.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but promised to avoid a “hard Brexit“, focusing on maintaining economic ties with the bloc. But if Corbyn manages to garner support, he will be the next British PM, despite critics calling him a far-left radical.

The tone of Brexit talks, tentatively scheduled to begin in just 10 days – and even May’s own position – are now up in the air. The last hung parliament result in the United Kingdom was in 2010, when David Cameron took over as PM and formed a Conservative- led coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

Political deadlock in London could derail Brexit negotiations with the other 27 European Union countries before they even get started in earnest as a delay in forming a government could push back the planned 19 June start date for the talks and squeeze the time available.

Ahead of the election Corbyn offered United Kingdom voters the most left-wing, big government policy agenda for almost 40 years – and crucially an end to seven years of Conservative “austerity” policies and campaigning on promises to push for better funding for health and education.