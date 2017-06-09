US Asks Endo to Pull Opana ER Painkiller From Market

Despite the advisory committee vote in March, Endo said that more than half the panel members “expressed their preference that Opana ER remain on the market, but with additional regulatory restrictions to mitigate the risks of misuse and abuse”.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took a first-of-its-kind step toward combating the opioid epidemic on Thursday by formally requesting Endo Pharmaceuticals take Opana ER off the market after concluding the benefits of the painkiller no longer outweigh its risks to public health.

Opana ER was first approved in 2006 for the management of moderate-to-severe pain when a continuous, around-the-clock opioid analgesic is needed for an extended period of time.

In explaining its move, though, the FDA said post-marketing data indicated more people were finding ways to inject the drug contained in the pill, despite a 2012 reformulation that was created to prevent such abuse. The company reformulated the opioid in 2012 to make it harder for people to crush and snort or inject, but people found another way to abuse Opana. There have also been cases of a serious blood disorder called thrombotic microangiogpathy linked to the abuse of the drug. The benefits of Opana "may no longer outweigh its risks", the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA said its decision was based on a review of all post-marketing data which showed a significant shift in the route of abuse from Opana ER (extended release), from nasal to injection, after the drug was reformatted. We say that because Endo argued that the FDA request “does not indicate uncertainty” that Opana ER is not safe or effective when taken as prescribed.

From 2000 to 2015, almost 180,000 Americans died of overdoses of prescription opioids, and tens of thousands more have succumbed to heroin and fentanyl overdoses as the crisis has evolved. The agency, in fact, determined the reformulation was not expected to “meaningfully reduce abuse” and declined to let the company describe the drug as abuse deterrent in the product labeling.

FDA requests removal of Opana ER for risks related to abuse [news release].

Endo’s Opana ER (compound: oxymorphone hydrochloride) is nearly twice as potent as the opioid drug oxycontin.

Dublin-based Endo suggested it may not comply with the FDA’s request, saying it “feels a strong sense of responsibility to improve the care of pain for patients while at the same time taking comprehensive steps to minimize the potential misuse of its products”.

Endo had about $4 billion in revenue past year, only $159 million of that from Opana.