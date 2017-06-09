US Crude Stocks Bounce Unexpectedly

US stocks of crude oil and gasoline surprisingly rose last week as refinery runs declined and exports fell, official data showed on Wednesday. Libya and Nigeria’s combined January-May average output of 2.312 million barrels per day is now 101,000 barrels per day higher than their October levels, the benchmark month against which the rest of OPEC members’ cuts are determined, according to the S&P Global Platts survey.

The report also revealed a shock increase in diesel and petrol inventories after the EIA estimated USA demand fell by 1 million barrels a day last week.

Here’s a chart showing the level of U.S. crude oil inventories by days of supply, courtesy of the Commonwealth Bank, comparing where it now sits compared to the levels of recent years.

Brent crude rose 31 cents to $48.37 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate increased the same to $46.03 per barrel.

“Normally, gasoline stocks are supposed to decline at this time of the year due to strong demand”, said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, Germany.

As concerns about supply persist, USA drillers have added rigs for 20 straight weeks, the longest streak in at least three decades, undercutting efforts by the OPEC to cut production and eliminate a global glut. The 3.3M-barrel build in USA commercial oil inventories marked the first increase in 10 weeks and raised concerns over the effectiveness of the OPEC production cut agreement.

US crude imports rose last week by 1.1 million bbl/d. Why did the API report that crude supply fell nearly 5.0 million barrels and the EIA reported an increase?

Commercial crude inventories in the U.S. rose 3.3 million barrels, or 0.6 percent, to 513.2 million barrels for the week ending June 2, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier.

“Flagging gasoline demand continues to bedevil the market”.

Still, the EIA reports that the United States remained the world’s top producer of petroleum and natural gas hydrocarbons in 2016 for the fifth straight year despite production declines for both petroleum and natural gas relative to their 2015 levels.

Analysts said Qatar’s isolation caused trade disruptions that offered some support for oil prices.