The U-3 headline unemployment rate dropped slightly from 4.4% to 4.3%, which is the lowest it has been since 2001.

Despite the slowdown in job growth, the USA economy is running neither too hot nor too cold, with growth holding at a tepid but far from recessionary 2 percent annual rate. This increases the overall expanded unemployment rate by 0.8% to 36.4%, or 9.3 million people who wanted to but couldn’t find work.

The labor force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a job, could have risen last month as college graduates enter the labor force.

Elise Gould of the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute said a June rate increase by the Fed would be “unfortunate”, adding that prematurely declaring full employment would be far more costly than tolerating some wage growth and price inflation. Economists had been expecting job gains of about 185,000, NPR’s Yuki Noguchi reports, and to see the unemployment rate holding steady.

Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction added 7,000 jobs in May, bringing a total of 47,000 jobs since the October 2016 low.

Nearly 140,000 jobs were added last month, but that’s shy of predictions.

Employment in food services and drinking places also continued to trend up in May (+30,000) and has grown by 267,000 over the past 12 months.

Manufacturing employment fell by 1,000 jobs last month as payrolls in the automobile sector dropped 1,500 amid falling sales. The leading category of job creation in May’s total was 38,000 new jobs in bars and restaurants.

The White House has hailed the rosier jobs reports in recent months and President Donald Trump has vowed to add 25 million new jobs to the economy over a decade.

US job growth continued in May with unemployment hitting its lowest level in 16 years, likely paving the way for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again in a couple of weeks. It’s now lost jobs for five months straight.

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.2% from April, and rose 2.5% year-on-year. That might sound like good news.

The Fed: One big question following Friday’s report: Were May’s numbers weak enough that the Federal Reserve will delay raising interest rates? Yet most still judged that the Fed should hike rates “soon” if economic data came roughly in line with their expectations.

Analysts were split over whether the May report was encouraging or disappointing.

Are employers starting to run out of workers to hire? As of Friday morning, traders saw a 93.5 percent chance of a rate hike.

David Berson, chief economist for Nationwide, was much more negative.

Economists are divided about what exactly is causing this, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

But the fractious political landscape may derail the Fed’s plan.

Meanwhile, the time needed to fill a job is now the longest in 17 years, Nariman Behravesh of IHS Markit said. But the tiny gains that had been made were knocked off this month, suggesting that fewer dropouts were dropping back in.

But the low unemployment rate comes with the caveat that the labor force shrank last month. The margin of error for the jobs report is also substantial, and the figure is sometimes revised significantly in following months. That is far lower than previously reported, but sufficient to provide jobs to a growing population, if not to draw in dropouts.