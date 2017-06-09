US intelligence chiefs decline to discuss Trump contacts

The eight Republicans and seven Democrats on the Senate Intelligence committee each get their moments as they take turns questioning the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief who was sacked last month by President Donald Trump.

Two of the nation’s top intelligence officials refused to address questions Wednesday about allegations that they had been asked by President Donald Trump to interfere in the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation, infuriating Senate Democrats who repeatedly pressed them for answers.

“In my time of service”, Coats said, “I have never been pressured, I’ve never felt pressure to intervene or interfere, in any way, with shaping intelligence in a political way”.

Such a revelation came moments before fired FBI Director James Comey in a prepared statement claimed that Donald Trump asked him to stop the FBI investigation against former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

MARCO RUBIO: And I actually think if what is being said to the media is untrue, then it is unfair to the president of the United States.

“Director Coats, you’ve said as well that it would be inappropriate to answer a simple question about whether the President asked for your assistance in blunting the Russian investigation”, said Sen.

On Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe noted that they had never been asked to intervene in an ongoing investigation.

While the hearing was explicitly meant to focus on FISA, its timing – a day before former FBI Director James Comey will testify for the first time since his firing – led Senators to frequently derail conversation around the intended topic.

Intelligence chiefs and senior administration officials are pushing for a surveillance law, set to expire at the end of the year, to be signed into law on a permanent basis. And you know I thought it was important right before me when Sen. You swore that oath to tell us the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and today you are refusing to do so.

“That was the first time I’ve seen a witness come before Congress and admit that they leaked something through an intermediary to get it to the press but you know I don’t know what to make of it other than the fact that he wanted there to be a special prosecutor because he’s upset that he was sacked”.

However, Mr. Warner used his opening remarks to immediately address the Russian Federation issue and Democratic arguments that Mr. Trump tried to shut down the probe.

HORSLEY: Most of the complaints during the hearing came from Senate Democrats, but some Republicans were unhappy, too.

Warner added that none of the officials denied The Washington Post’s report about Trump asking Coats and Rogers to talk to Comey about stopping the Flynn investigation.

In written testimony released the day before he appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey said Trump told him at a meeting in the White House in February: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”.

“The President never told Mr Comey ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty, ‘ in form or substance”, Mr Kasowitz said in a statement.

Comey will speak today at a public hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

If the president directed his intelligence chiefs to do anything about the FBI investigation, that is, of course, more serious.

“Why are you not answering these questions?”

To the extreme frustration of senators on both sides of the aisle, Coats and Rogers refused to share details.

USA surveillance practices have come under increased scrutiny amid unsubstantiated assertions by Trump and other Republicans that the White House under former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, improperly spied on Trump or his associates. The unusual nature of his testimony was laid bare the following week when Attorney General Loretta Lynch declined to answer numerous same questions Comey received.

“What you feel is not relevant, Admiral, what you feel isn’t the answer”, King interjected. “I don’t understand why you’re not answering our questions”.

Chairman of the Senate intelligence committee Richard Burr, of North Carolina, said Tuesday that he will focus on reauthorizing a key portion of a USA surveillance law that is set to expire later this year.

Privacy advocates criticized the push to make Section 702 permanent, arguing that regular reviews of the law were necessary to conduct appropriate oversight and prevent potential abuses.