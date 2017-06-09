CORNISH: But leaders of the Senate intelligence committee say they will continue looking into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and any ties between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign. Comey describes at length a February 14 meeting in the Oval Office in which he believed Trump asked him to drop any investigation of Flynn’s contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. “I’m not asking whether you felt pressured”, Heinrich said. And you’re telling me that Dan Coats didn’t quite deny that, at least not in public. Rogers referred to earlier statements he made saying he wouldn’t comment on conversations with the President.

When asked directly in a followup whether Trump asked him to interfere in the Russian Federation investigations, he said, “I am not going to discuss specifics but I refer to what I just said”.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe spent much of the hearing explaining the different reasons they wouldn’t answer questions. Both McCabe and Coats refused to answer Heinrich’s questions. He indicated he would be happy to talk to this committee in closed session or be happy to talk to Special Prosecutor Mueller. He added that he had never been “directed” to do anything “immoral” or “illegal”. “I do not recall feeling pressured to do so”.

Comey’s planned remarks are included in written testimony released Wednesday ahead of his highly anticipated appearance before the intelligence committee today.

Trump has consistently pushed back against suggestions that his campaign coordinated with Russian Federation and says the investigations into the matter are a hoax.

“We’ve had reports as recently as yesterday that maybe even a couple of times, the President tried to intervene with Director Coats to ask him to either downplay or dismiss the FBI investigation into contacts between Trump officials (and Russia)”, Warner said.

“If any of this is true, it would be an appalling and improper use of our intelligence professionals – an act that could erode the public’s confidence in our intelligence institutions”, ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen.

To refuse to answer the questions in a public hearing “just won’t be enough”, Warner said. “The [intelligence community] fiercely prides itself on its apolitical service to the country. Any attempt by the White House or even the President himself to exploit this community as a tool for political purposes is deeply, deeply troubling”.

Rogers also offered what appeared to be a scripted dodge to the question. At the time, Comey was overseeing the federal investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia’s election meddling. Richard Burr (R-NC) said the intent of the hearing is about reauthorizing the foreign intelligence surveillance law, but other senators are expected to want to discuss Trump’s firing of Comey and whether the president meant to hinder the probe into Russian.

Mike Rogers, the NSA director, said he could not discuss specifics in an open hearing, but assured Senator Warner that in his three-plus years with the agency, he had never felt “pressured” to intervene in, or alter, the course of an investigation.