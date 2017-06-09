In a recorded phone conversation with her mother, victor mentioned “documents”, NBC News reported, and investigators are continuing to look for evidence that she illicitly kept other top-secret material. The federal crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if she’s convicted.

The NSA document provided technical details on what it said were Russian attempts to hack election officials in the United States and a voting-machine firm before the USA presidential election in November. Victor charged with leaking USA government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she’s released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, June 7, 2017, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration.

“The document victor allegedly leaked is the same one used as the basis for the article published on Monday by The Intercept, detailing a classified National Security Agency memo”. She said authorities don’t know what happened to the drive or what was on it.

Winner, a former Air Force linguist who now works as a US government contractor, was arrested Saturday by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on charges that she made copies of a classified report containing top-secret information and mailed it to an online news organization.

But a judge in Augusta, Ga., denied her request, after concerns from prosecutors about her online statements and a possible flight risk. “Everybody in America knows what she looks like at this point”. Davis said she became a linguist, speaking Arabic and Farsi, and spent four years assigned to the NSA at Fort Mead, Maryland.

Accused leaker Reality Winner leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in Augusta, Ga., following a bond hearing Thursday afternoon June 8, 2017. The Department of Justice said she printed and improperly removed the classified information on May 9 and then mailed it a few days later.

Winner’s attorney says she should be released and prosecutors are exaggerating the threat she poses. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Solari told the judge victor had written in a notebook: “I want to burn the White House Down. find somewhere in Kurdistan to live”.

Winner, shackled at the feet and wearing an orange jumpsuit in court, said little during Thursday’s proceeding, except to reply, “not guilty, your honor”, when asked for her plea, and to answer “yes” and “no” to procedural questions put to her by the judge.

Earlier, the United States Justice Department announced charges against victor with Top Secret security clearance, after she allegedly leaked classified information to an online media outlet. She’s never run away from anything in her life.

They also said that she wanted to travel to Afghanistan and wrote jokingly about finding somewhere in Kurdistan, though there was no contention that she had sympathy for any extremist groups.

“The government is scraping and clawing to build a mountain out of a molehill”.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they’re not “going to tolerate leakers”.

Solari also said that victor confessed to her mother during a recorded phone call from jail that she "screwed up".