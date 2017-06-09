USA says ‘may pull out of UN Human Rights Council’

Zeid’s unusual finger-pointing at the start of a UN Human Rights Council session came shortly before a highly anticipated address by the USA ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, to the 47-member body.

Haley made waves on Tuesday with an impassioned speech in Geneva, in which she threatened that the USA might withdraw from the Human Rights Council if reforms aren’t made to “reestablish the Council’s legitimacy”.

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has previously signalled that the US may leave, saying that a final decision would be made after the Council concludes its three-week session in Geneva this month.

Haley said she will also be following up in Israel on her visit to the Human Rights Council.

The administration of President Donald Trump is not the first to call out the United Nations rights council for criticizing Israel.

Her reasoning, however, ignores the human rights abuses of American allies like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, who also have seats on the Council.

She again accused Venezuela of masking starvation and repression at home with membership in the human rights body, and added others to the list of those she said misuse positions on the council.

KELEMEN: The Bush administration saw the Human Rights Council as a deeply flawed body and decided not to join when it was created in 2006.

Haley will host an event on the sidelines of the council later in the day on what she called the “rapidly deteriorating human rights situation” in Venezuela.

U.S. Diplomat Michele Sison spoke out against what the U.S. considers “unfair singling out of Israel” during a closed session of the U.N. Security Council May 24.

“The United States will continue to speak up loudly in support of civil society participation”.

“Being a member of this council is a privilege and no country who is a human rights violator should be allowed a seat at the table”, Haley said.

He said that with help from Haley and the US administration, “now is the time to enact real reforms at the U.N.so that it will reflect Israel’s true stature in the worldwide community”.

She also indicated that the USA sees “areas for significant strengthening” of the council, and was “looking carefully” at whether it would still participate.

In June, the UNHRC will hold a debate on alleged Israeli human rights abuses against Palestinians under Agenda Item 7. The U.S. has always been a critic of the council, leading to a three-year boycott from 2006 to 2009 under former President George W. Bush.

Haley also criticized the council for its treatment of Israel.

Prior to Haley’s address, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein of Jordan spoke out against Israel, claiming that for 50 years, the Jewish state had occupied land the Palestinians lay claim to for a future state.