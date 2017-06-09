UWA rated in top one percent in global university rankings

QS World University Rankings, the worldwide ranking organization, has released its rankings and status for higher education institutes for 2018. The top three universities are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University.

The top 20 positions this year hardly changed from last year’s rankings.

The 12-year-old institution was the youngest of all ranked universities in South Africa and had moved into fifth position nationally.

Anna University trails it by falling in the 651-700 range in the world rankings. Singapore held the top two spots among its Asian peers, with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) at 11th place surpassing the National University of Singapore (NUS) for the first time ever. It is the only one of the top five universities in South Africa to achieved the distinction without the benefit of a medical school.

Karnataka’s Manipal University was ranked highest among private universities in the country.

According to Bambang, since 2015 the Ministry of Education has been helping Indonesia’s top five universities with increased funds to gain worldwide recognition.

QS uses six indicators, with academic reputation holding the highest value of 40 percent.

Its website states the methodology remains consistent with “fundamental changes” avoided so that “year-on-year comparisons remain valid, and that unnecessary volatility is minimised”.

Universities are evaluated according to six performance indicators, which are: Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Student-to-faculty ratio, Citations per faculty, worldwide faculty ratio and global student ratio.