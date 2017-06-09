Verizon introduces Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches

After delaying the release of the Gear S3 frontier until the end of June and launching its own Wear24 smartwatch last month, Verizon made a surprising move and introduced the LTE-enabled Samsung Gear S3 classic.

Back in March this year, it was announced that the Samsung Gear S3 classic LTE is coming to the United States, and will be available through AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Better late than never, Gear S3 series finally arrives at Verizon. If a consumer wishes to buy the Tizen-powered wearable on a two-year contract, then he/she will have to pay $349.99, while without the contract one has to pay $399.99.

Both Gear S3 smartwatches are now available in Verizon stores nationwide and will launch online soon.

The Gear S3 Classic LTE is a classy smartwatch that, says Samsung, was ‘designed meticulously to attain the same consistency and balance of a well-crafted luxury watch.’ The wearable features a full-color Always On display alongside traditional watch faces and what the company says is a military-tier durability. Other features include a dual-core processor, 4GB of storage, 768MB of RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and LTE capabilities. This is to note that this offer is for a limited time-period only and a two-year contract for the Gear S3 is required.

The smartwatches come with a 380 mAh battery that Samsung promises will last up to four days on a single charge. The watch is IP68 rated for water resistance.

Back in March, Samsung announced that it was bringing LTE to the Gear S3 Classic, enabling users to access a mobile network without being tethered to their smartphone.