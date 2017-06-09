Verizon Opens Preorder for New iPad Pros #49869 – 06/07/17 02:27 PM

If it feels like Apple’s two new iPad Pros don’t bring enough hardware upgrades and design revisions to the table, it’s paramount to remember how iOS 11 takes a “monumental leap” for the productivity of these large-screened mobile devices before predicting their doom. It also acts as an app switcher: dragging the app icon from the dock to the screen will open it next to the app that is now open.

Other updates specifically for iPad include drag-and-drop support and an updated Notes app that makes handwritten notes searchable. Combined with powerful new iPad features in iOS 11 coming this fall, like the all-new Files app, customizable Dock, improved multitasking and deeper integration of Apple Pencil, iPad Pro will give users the ability to be even more productive and creative.

Apple says it does not want its customers using its products while driving and so has introduced a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode that will be activated when the phone senses the user is in a vehicle.

The public beta of iOS 11 is due to come at the end of June, with a release expected in autumn. If your mind is set on one of Apple’s new tablets, Best Buy is offering a free gift card (up to $50) with your iPad Pro pre-order. When the Wi-Fi password screen is accessed on the device trying to join a network, nearby iOS and macOS devices will get a pop up that will allow users to share the password.

The company also updated its desktop operating system, called High Sierra, which it says sees its Safari search engine perform 80% faster than Chrome. It’s a change that’s been highly requested by users for some time, and it follows in the steps of some third-party apps, such as YouTube and Snapchat, which already removed the clunky default volume indicator in favor of their own, smaller versions.

Apple Music’s last redesign was announced one year ago.

Apple Music in WatchOS 4.