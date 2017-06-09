Ward Prefers Huddersfield Return To Liverpool Bench

As Virgil van Dijk’s transfer saga took a unusual twist today, Shaka Hislop doesn’t understand Liverpool’s odd statement.

Danny Ward made 46 appearances in all competitions last season conceding just 55 goals and keeping a massive 12 clean sheets.

Ward was on loan with the Terriers from Liverpool in the Championship and does not want to leave after his penalty shoot-out heroics helped take them up.

But the 23-year-old Wales global admits he’d like to play regular Premier League football next season with David Wagner’s side.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is keen to get Ward back for next season, but the goalkeeper is aware that he is still under contract at Anfield, saying: “I’ve given him my thoughts as well”.

The three-time Wales global, who starred during the play-offs, said he wanted to be back with David Wagner’s men in 2017-18, rather than likely sit on the bench for Liverpool. He also believes that he has no choice but to play in the Premier League if he’s serious about ever becoming Liverpool’s Number One. “They’ve got to decide what’s best”. “I’m only young for a goalkeeper, and to have a chance of playing week in, week out in the Premier League will be vital”.

After his Huddersfield heroics, Ward has linked up with the Wales squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade on Sunday.

“After the final he said, “Congratulations and keep it up”, said Ward said.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner hails on-loan midfielder Aaron Mooy amid reports linking the Australian with a £12m move from Manchester City. In an interview with Ward he said “Promotion has changed things for me” and mentioned that David Wagner has told him he wants a reunion.