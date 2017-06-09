Warren Gatland shuffles the deck and keeps his promise

But asked about that implied criticism, head coach Gatland vowed the Lions will build a varied attacking strategy. “He has captained the Scarlets and assumed a leadership role within the camp and it is a great opportunity for him”.

Owens added: “It’s unbelievable”.

“It’s a massive honour for myself, and a challenge I’m relishing for Wednesday night”.

As expected, Gatland opted for the safety of familiar pairings.

Wales hooker Ken Owens has been installed as captain, while his global team-mates Rhys Webb and Dan Bigger are set to feature at scrum-half and fly-half respectively.

England lock Maro Itoje, who has been touted as a future great of the game, gets his first run-out in New Zealand and partners compatriot Courtney Lawes in a mobile and bruising middle row against the Blues.

It’s a strong looking tight five – Owens was the form hooker in the Six Nations, McGrath has impressed for Ireland in the past couple of seasons and Cole is the only man to start all 18 Tests in England’s record winning run.

On the ball: Sonny Bill Williams should line up for the Blues against the Lions.

“But we had a group of players who came through Wales at the time who ended up being big, physical players”.

“A few years ago Brian Smith coined the phrase Warrenball and I don’t know if that was because he was jealous because of how much success we had.I don’t know”.

A tough opening encounter then, and one that, while not negotiated with the ease that some were expecting and hoping for, will at the very least have worn some of the rust off with bigger tests ahead.

“But he’s played some pretty good rugby in the last 18 months, and he’s one of the standout performers in northern hemisphere rugby anyway”. As he puts it: “We experienced that four years ago when people made a decision to be critical and a lot of people got caught with their trousers down afterwards, didn’t they?” “There was a lot of intensity in training today”.

Even All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has gotten in on the act, saying recently of his Lions counterpart: “You look at the guy that’s coaching and think, ‘Righto, how does he play the game?’ Every team he [Gatland] has coached has played the same way, so I can’t see why he would change now”.

It means that the only players who will not have made an appearance after the second game of the tour are flanker Sean O’Brien, scrum-half Conor Murray, centre Jonathan Davies and wing George North, while Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong, George Kruis, O’Mahony, Owen Farrell and Williams are yet to start a match.

Henshaw and Payne, recovered from a calf problem which forced him to miss last Saturday’s tour opener in Whangarei, a laboured 13-7 win over the NZ Provincial Barbarians, will for a midfield partnership in tandem with Welsh half-backs Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar.

Auckland Blues team to face the British and Irish Lions: M Collins, M Duffie, G Moala, SB Williams or TJ Faiane, R Ioane, S Perofeta, A Pulu, O Tu’ungafasi, J Parsons (capt), C Faumuina, G Cowley-Tuioti, S Scrafton, A Ioane, B Gibson, S Luatua.