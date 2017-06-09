Warriors coach Steve Kerr ‘surprised’ Cavs are considered underdogs

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet for the third NBA Finals in a row.

Jeff Van Gundy, perhaps getting ahead of himself, said the Warriors are capable of reaching 10 straight NBA Finals – and the rest of the Western Conference may want to close shop.

For Game 1 on Thursday, the Warriors are listed as seven-point favorites over the Cavaliers with a 225.5 point total.

The Warriors have home court advantage and are heavy favourites – James called them a “juggernaut” – when the best-of-seven finals begin Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Barkley picked the Cavs in six based off the logic that LeBorn James and Kyrie Irving will cancel out Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Not that anyone expected any different. My point is this: early on I think the crowd is gonna be raucous and super loud and carry the Warriors through tough times or cold spells, BUT if the series comes back to Golden State and we see a Game 7, memories of Finals past will haunt players and fans alike. Durant still has to earn his first ring, of course, but this is one incredibly talented group. I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group. “I think it’s gotten to the point where it’s become a travesty, an absolute travesty”. It should be no surprise Curry struggled in Game 1 (11 points). Rarely has a team not won at least two titles in that run – but one of these teams will lose and face that fate. “I got a promotion when I got to the 30s. My only motivation is to be able to compete for a championship every single year”.

And unlike the Warriors squad that blew a 3-1 Finals lead previous year after a record-setting 73-9 regular season, this version of the team is even more unsafe after adding former league MVP and four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant. Green was a pivotal player in the 2016 series; his absence due to suspension in Game 5 helped swing the series toward the Cavs. As long as it goes in, you have a pretty good argument for it not being such a bad shot after all. “But at the end of the day winning a championship is winning a championship”.

The team chose to be housed at the St. Regis Hotel in hopes of not bringing as much attention to themselves as they did past year when they stayed down the block at the Four Seasons on Market Street.

San Antonio won it all three years ago with a great mixture of talented young players alongside their veteran troika.

“You can’t stop LeBron”, said Mike Brown, the Golden State assistant coach guiding the team while head coach Steve Kerr recovers from complications after back surgery. Lue tries to build on the terrific start to his coaching career by becoming just the second National Basketball Association coach to win titles in his first two seasons. Earlier this month, he overtook Jordan for the most points (5,995 points) scored in the National Basketball Association playoffs history, no mean feat. The Cavs are 95-28 over that same span. EDGE: Warriors. And we have a great draft class coming up next year.

“But we fully respect and are aware that this team that we’re playing, they’re the champions”.

One of the few things that hasn’t gone right for Golden State this postseason has been Klay Thompson’s shooting.

“How do I feel about my club going into the Finals?“. Well, that and the absolute lock that Thompson at some point will punish the Cavs with his shot. Stephen Curry has been MVP the last two years, and new Warriors addition Kevin Durant is a four-time scoring champion and once an MVP. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the 2017 NBA Finals.