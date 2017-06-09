Warriors pull rug on Cavs, take commanding 3-0 Finals lead

The Warriors aren’t just looking for another championship. However, they were awoken by a Golden State Warriors team who has had shown one trick after another.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, were swept out of the Finals 10 years ago this month. Jordan’s first title team in 1991 is one of three squads that went 15-2.

Seven Finals and three championships later, James is facing the same fate.

I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower. “This has been the best team in our league the last three years”.

And with a win in Game 4 on Friday night, Golden State can exorcise those haunting demons from previous year when the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals to the Cavaliers. “And they’re playing like one of the best teams once again”.

Trailing for much of the second half, the Warriors clawed back in the fourth quarter and beat the Cavaliers 118-113, bumping them up 3-0 in these NBA Finals, pushing them to 15-0 in these playoffs and planting them on the doorstep of unprecedented playoff perfection.

But the challenge is far more hard this time, not only because of the bigger deficit but also given the sheer talent of a Warriors group looking to become the first National Basketball Association team to win a title without suffering a single postseason loss.

“So you get down in the fourth quarter, it’s a five-point game with six minutes left, you don’t say, oh, man, we’re down five, you just say there’s a ton of time left and let’s execute”. “The other stuff doesn’t really matter”.

The Cavs played well enough to win, but it’s becoming clear that against these Warriors, anything less than superhuman just isn’t going to get the job done. So when Durant barreled up the court with the Warriors down by two and time running out in Game 3, James didn’t want to commit a foul on a 3-point shooter.

A quick aside to the LeBron James haters. The Warriors held the lead for the majority of the first half, but never pulled away.

Irving scored 16 points in the third quarter, going 7 for 10 from the floor on an assortment of his usual crafty drives into the lane that resulted in one contested layup after another.

In a little more than a minute, in game that does not clinch a series, Kevin Durant locked up what surely should be the most coveted individual award in the National Basketball Association. “That’s exactly what happened throughout the season. We missed shots”, he said.

In the third quarter of Games 1 and 2, the Cavaliers settled in the third quarter, but not Wednesday. Those feelings, whether angst over Durant’s alleged disloyalty to Oklahoma City or frustration at Golden State’s seemingly unfair collection of talent, have occasionally been expressed in a way that downplays Durant’s role in his new team’s success.

The Warriors, down by six with less than two minutes remaining, scored the game’s final 11 points. “And obviously this team is built to be able to do that with the talent that they have”, said James.