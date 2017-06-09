Warriors rally for 3-0 series lead

And after Kyle Korver – one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters – missed an open corner three-pointer with 52 seconds remaining, Durant caught the ball near the top of the key and buried the game’s biggest three-pointer to make it 114-113 with 45 seconds remaining.

The Cavaliers lost 118-113 in Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals to go down 3-0 in the series.

Really, it was fine, because the Warriors have Kevin Durant.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for 77 points, and James rested only two minutes the entire game.

Cleveland should win Game 4 on Friday night, but expecting two straight wins is a lot to ask for.

Durant’s game-winning jump shot not only checked all the boxes for this Warriors team, save one – winning the National Basketball Association championship with a ideal 16-0 playoff record – but also erased all doubts about his ability to win and be “the guy” on a championship team.

“Obviously K.D. made some huge plays down the stretch”.

“I’m human, as well as my teammates, and to lay it all on the line like that, you want to come out on the winning side”, Irving said.

“Overall it was an incredibly tough, resilient performance”, Kerr said. “I would be much smarter than that to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game”. They were actually playing credible defense.

LeBron was 7-of-8 shooting for 15 points in the first quarter, including this steal and dunk.

And in a bit of foreshadowing, all that wasn’t enough. “But it’s just some of the sets that we call”.

They started scrambling and were out of sync while the Warriors showed the poise of a championship team.

The Cavaliers might have beaten anybody else the way they played, just as they did in Game 3 of last year’s Finals and as they did while rolling into the Finals with a 12-1 record. And it looked like that was exactly what was going to happen, with the Cavaliers up 113-111 with just over a minute left to play. That wound up being the only time he sat in the first half. It’s Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia. Their 39 points in Wednesday’s opening period followed 40 in Game 2 and 35 in Game 1. He made 7 of 10 shots in the third, part of a 16-point quarter that allowed the Cavaliers to take a 94-89 lead. While the series is not over yet and the Warriors know no lead is safe, Durant put his team in the best position possible. “We’ve got a group around him that can help him and create space for him, and I think he’s having the time of his life”. In the second half, Cleveland slowed the pace, allowing its two stars to hunt the matchups they wanted and make brilliant one-on-one plays.

“We missed shots”, he said. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got exhausted.

“They have thrown their game plan out there, what they’re going to allow me to do, and now I’ve got to figure out what to do”.

Point guard Kyrie Irving was -9 though, but he did provide 38 points and 6 assists. He hurt the knee in the playoffs two years ago, knocking him out of the Finals against the Warriors. Including in the clutch.