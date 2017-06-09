Warriors rest up, ready for Game 4

The Golden State Warriors made no promises and he knew there were no guarantees. The Warriors won 118-113. On ABC, Game 3 delivered 20,048,000 average viewers (P2+) with an additional average minute streaming audience of 440,700 viewers.

The Warriors, who are on an National Basketball Association record 15-0 playoff win streak, could dethrone LeBron James and his teammates and become the first champions in league history to make an undefeated run through the playoffs. “That’s exactly what happened throughout the season”, Durant said. Durant smartly signed a two-year deal with an opt-out in Year 2, one he’ll exercise this summer in order to sign a long-term contract in Golden State.

“Green was already working on that as he left Oracle Arena after that gutting Game 7 loss”, ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe wrote Thursday.

As such, it would be hypocritical for him to call Durant-to-the-Warriors an “unfair” advantage in the league.

Fast forward almost a year, and Durant is on the precipice of his first career championship and first of what could be three, four or even five titles with Golden State.

The Warriors will attempt to send the Cavaliers packing Friday night when Game 4 gets underway from Cleveland.

Some say it just isn’t fair that a 73-win team a year ago that fell a win shy of back-to-back National Basketball Association championships should be able to add the former MVP to the mix, but not James, even though Durant is a big reason why he finds himself in an 0-3 hole and in danger of being swept in The Finals for a second time. “The crowd was giving them a lot of energy and those guys came out with a lot of force”.

If you thought Kevin Durant would shrink in the Finals, or that Klay Thompson would stay cold for the entire playoffs or that Draymond Green would be looking for another groin to punch, well, that’s on you. “I would do the same exact thing”. They all love playing off the ball, cutting, moving, passing. “And it fits. They fit like a hand in a glove”. Even those who hated Durant’s decision can’t question how it has worked out for him when watching how well he and the Warriors have meshed.

“It took a while for it to kind of reveal itself consistently as the regular season went on, but once it clicked and the habits started to become second nature, it was kind of handsome to watch and an fantastic kind of style to play and watch unfold”, Curry said. “So it’s been fun”.