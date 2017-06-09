on Sunday in Oakland, California .

The Cavs had a Game 3 win within reach Wednesday night, but the Finals.

The said.

“A doctor offered the Warriors a miracle drug that would make them three feet, one inches taller, but they declined”.

Oh, you forgot? When the series switched to then.

They very easily could be playing for a third straight championship. “He’s been an incredible player in this league for a long time, and I think he senses this is his time, his moment”.

Somehow, the Cavaliers have to change all that.

Added to the fact that he joined a Warriors team that won the National Basketball Association title in 2015 and followed that up by winning a record 73 games last season before falling to Cleveland in seven games, Durant was considered a villain by many. The opponent and the situation are the same, yet things feel different.

“I gave everything I had tonight”, said.

“I knew it was going to be one of the toughest challenges I’ve had because of the firepower they have, because of the mindset that they were going to have”. They even had a third scoring option come through in JR Smith, who had 16 in the game and still it wasn’t enough. “And just we obviously – we want 16 wins; it doesn’t matter how we get there”. Durant added eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and a blocked shot over 41 minutes of action.

The Cavaliers don’t have that luxury.

The Golden State Warriors replaced with Kevin Durant.

James and combined for 77 points, dominating much of the second half, but even their electrifying performance was not enough to put a blemish on the Warriors’ ideal record. If there was any question about how he responds to pressure, he made sure to ease all concerns with the biggest shot of his career. But if Iguodala and Livingston get massive offers in free agency, the Warriors may have to say farewell.

“He’s got great one-on-one moves, the best in the world”, Thompson said. The fact of the matter is adding a player of Durant’s caliber completely shifts the complexity of how these teams match-up.

“Talking about it is good because it kind of keeps you in the moment and the understanding that every game we have is an opportunity to do something great”, he said. It’s certainly possible that the Warriors’ front office and ownership will decide to foot the enormous bill that would come with a $200 million payroll (the National Basketball Association punishes teams for spending over the salary cap with a harsh “repeater tax” meant to dissuade from repeated monstrous payrolls) if the team is still winning.

“If they lost 100-99 twice, they’d still be down 0-2”, Potts said.

Cleveland coach to thinking about that”.