Washington on edge ahead of Comey testimony on Trump, Russia probe

The high profile hearing is scheduled to find out the circumstances under which Comey was sacked and if Trump had interfered with FBI investigations.

He left rebuttals to his son, Donald Trump, Jr., who defended Trump on Twitter, and to his outside lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, who denied the president had ever pressured Comey to drop the FBI’s probe into Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“In retrospect, I love spending time with my wife, and I wish I would have been there that night”, he said on Thursday, drawing laughs from the senators.

Asked if Trump had acted appropriately, Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr said: “I don’t think that from what I’ve read there’s anything of wrongdoing, but I will match that with his (Comey’s) verbal testimony, and weigh it against the evidence of our investigation to date”. That was evident in an exchange with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.

“If you’re trying to make an investigation go away, is firing an FBI director a good way to make that happen?”

Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Al Franken, D-Minn., last week released a letter urging the FBI to investigate whether Sessions had falsely testified under oath when he said at his January confirmation hearing that he hadn’t had any contacts with Russian Federation. The was particularly true when Comey said that he leaked contents of a memo about his conversation with Trump to The New York Times through a friend, later identified as Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman.

The testimony reached more than political junkies.

Like other Republicans on the panel, Cornyn sought to stick up for Trump, getting Comey, 56, to agree that nothing in his testimony suggested the White House had impeded the investigations by the FBI or special counsel Robert Mueller.

It is crucial at this stage that Mueller conduct a full investigation into whether crimes were committed, including by the president.

The weight such an oath – with all its legal consequences – lends to Comey’s words should be apparent to everyone. “The concern would be, obviously, if that boomerang comes back, it will be a very big deal, because there will be a duty to correct”.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio asked Comey whether he perceived the president’s request to let the Flynn matter go as an order given Trump’s position as president, the setting and the circumstances surrounding the conversation.

Sen. Angus King: Now, on the Flynn investigation, is it not true that Mr. Flynn was and is a central figure in this entire investigation of the relationship between the Trump campaign and the Russians?

He argued the committee’s interest in questioning Comey is a ploy by Democrats to distract members of Congress, and the nation at large, from their mandate – to return Christ to the Capitol. “That is probably their best line of defense”.

During more than two hours of testimony, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he believed Trump had directed him in February to drop an FBI probe into the Republican president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the broader Russian Federation investigation.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Comey remarked at one point, suggesting such evidence would back up his account over any claims from the president.

JAMES COMEY: I think it’s described in a written release from DOJ which I don’t remember sitting here, but the gist is he will be recused from all matters relating to Russian Federation or the campaign. “I can definitively say the president is not a liar”.

The Republican Party leadership also went on the offensive.

“It’s pretty self-serving to take at face value one side of a conversation that is beneficial to the person making the statement”, he said.

Trump has emphatically denied the most serious allegations: that he asked Comey for a loyalty pledge, and that he tried to chill the investigation into collusion between his campaign and Russians who were attempting to interfere in the November 8 election. He said Comey’s own account of Trump’s comments about Flynn showed they were “far from a directive”, and he faulted the former director for funneling information to the press.

Many of Mr Comey’s conclusions and observations are based on instinct and an ingrained sense of protocol gained during a long career as a public servant, including as attorney-general and head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.