Watch The Trailer for New Netflix Series “Gypsy”

“I think our time’s up”, she tells one her patients before the clip shows the title of the series.

Netflix has released the two minute official trailer for Gypsy starring Naomi Watts.

Watts plays a therapist (Jean) who gets way too involved in her patient’s lives, and seemingly uses her position to subtly manipulate their fate.

But Jean is married with kids, and her indiscretions start to catch up to her.

In the trailer, we see Naomi Watts’ Jean Halloway, who plays the character of a sophisticated Manhattan therapist, can not seem to control her sexual desire as she starts manipulating her clients emotionally. Blurring the borders between professional and personal, she sinks into a world where desire and reality go hand-in-hand – and sometimes up against one another. It shows Jean as a family woman: a devoted wife, a caring mother.

Though Netflix continues to churn out new content at an nearly alarming rate, they also have started cancelling series as well. Jean also talks to her fellow therapists, who seem concerned by the things she’s been doing.

Gypsy boasts a sexier, more sensual feel than Netflix’s usual fare, no doubt in part to executive-producer and contributing director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also helmed the first Fifty Shades of Grey film.

Jean Holloway (Naomi Watts) will live a double life that will risk her marriage to Michael (Billy Crudup) in “Gypsy“.