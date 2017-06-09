Watch Trump Trying To ‘Rip’ French President’s Arm Off In Nasty Handshake

“My handshake with him, it wasn’t innocent”, Macron told a French newspaper. “You have to show you won’t make small concessions – not even symbolic ones.” .

The two world leaders met in Brussels on Thursday before a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit and much was made over their awkward, gripped handshake, which continued for several moments until Trump tried to pull away. Their knuckles turned white, their jaws clenched and their faces tightened.

On the other hand, Trump notoriously ignored German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s offer of a handshake.

Macron confirmed that the long handshake was a deliberate power move of his own created to show Trump he wasn’t gonna let him get away with those weird bullying tactics.

The world is honed in on Donald Trump during his trip to the other side of the globe and new reports indicate that his handshakes are starting to take on a life of their own.

“Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar”, is a saying attributed to Sigmund Freud that cautions us about the danger of over-analysing things.

In the interview, Macron went on to compare Trump’s attitude to power with that of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He added: “I don’t believe in diplomacy through public criticism but through bilateral dialogue”. His handshake style came under media scrutiny after a meetings with the Japanese and Canadian leaders.

When the two leaders met, Mr Trump was fulsome in his congratulations on Mr Macron’s election victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen, saying he had run “an incredible campaign and had a tremendous victory”.

