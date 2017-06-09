Watching the Tape Move for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA)

The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 68.91, the 7-day is 73.30, and the 3-day is resting at 76.64.

Digging deeping into the Capital VC Ltd (2324.HK) ‘s technical indicators, we note that the Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R now sits at -55.00. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. Currently, the 200-day MA for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) is sitting at 14.05.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold). The 14-day ADX presently sits at 29.37. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. Most signs seem to be pointing in the right direction as investors keep concentrating on superior returns from the stock market. Finding those great stocks at cheap prices may take a lot of research and dedication. Investors may be seeking to get some clarity about a certain stock’s history, and eventually try to project the future. Following company fundamentals and stock technicals may help create a wider frame of reference to work with.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy Index (NYSE:EWI) opened at 27.96 on Tuesday. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is now sitting at 65.31, the 7-day rests at 68.88, and the 3-day is presently at 66.26 for db x-trackers S&P 500 UCITS ETF 1C (XSPU.L). On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action.

The 14-day ADX for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) is now at 29.09. Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. During a market-wide sell off, many stocks may experience the pain. After a recent check, ETFS DAX 2x Short GO UCITS ETF’s 14-day RSI is now at 37.20, the 7-day stands at 40.11, and the 3-day is sitting at 44.58.

Market watchers diligently track the companies they think can do well to grow earnings. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.