Wawrinka comes back to beat Murray, reach French Open final

Stan Wawrinka talks to Eurosport after his French Open semi-final win over Andy Murray at Roland Garros.

The Swiss 2015 champion hit a staggering 87 winners as he avenged last year’s semi-final defeat by the world No.1 to set up a final against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal or Austrian wunderkind Dominic Thiem.

However, Wawrinka quickly hit back, breaking first again for 4-3 in the second set and again in the ninth game to level the semi-final, running around a second serve to bury a forehand victor. At the age of 32, Wawrinka is the oldest men’s singles finalist here since 33-year-old Niki Pilic, of the former Yugoslavia, in 1973.

Top-ranked Andy Murray has won the third set against Stan Wawrinka 7-5 to take the lead in the French Open semifinals.

“Physically I didn’t feel my best at the end”, said Murray.

The third set was a roller-coaster affair with several breaks of serve before Murray took it 7-5.

The Swiss went on a run of seven games in a row to take the second and move 3-0 up in the third, as he pulled the Scot from side to side before firing winners into the spaces down each line.

Murray then found some reserves of energy to break the Wawrinka serve.

Wawrinka came back strongly in the second set, taking it 6-3 during a six-game winning streak. He was all over the court, and Murray couldn’t slip anything past him.

Wawrinka had chances to win both the first and third sets as well, only for Murray to clinch a gripping opening tie-break after two superb lobs in the same rally.

An astonishing triple break took him to 5-0 and although Murray clawed one back, the marathon battle – the longest of the tournament – had taken its toll.

Again he was unable to take advantage and it was Murray who pounced for the opening set after 71 minutes when his opponent netted a backhand return off a second serve.