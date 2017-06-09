Wayforward Announces The Mummy Demastered on Consoles and PC

WayForward and Universal have announced via Twitter that the pair are making a tie-in game for The Mummy. Indie VR developer Starbreeze Studios is well acquainted with adapting film to a VR gaming experience having done John Wick Chronicles for Lionsgate and they’re delivering the goods with The Mummy Prodigium Strike for the StarVR headset.

“As Universal makes a strategic push into gaming, we felt The Mummy was the flawless place to start”, says Universal’s Executive Vice President of Worldwide Games Chris Heatherly in the press release for the new development. From a helicopter hovering above to the intense action on the ground, players must protect their fellow agents as the Mummy grows in power, battling to the finish to either capture her, or be her slave for eternity. One is a VR experience called The Mummy Prodigium Strike and the other, which I am personally excited to get my hands on, is called The Mummy Dark Universe Stories, which is being developed by the same team behind the absolutely unbelievable Oxenfree.

Finally, for those of you playing Xbox One, PS4, PC or the Switch, we have The Mummy Demastered from WayForward.

While WayForward is well regarded for its original IP like Shantae and Mighty Switch Force, the studio is no stranger to licensed games, from Duck Tales: Remastered to Adventure Time.

At this point, there is no information about when the game might come out.