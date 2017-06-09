We Quizzed The PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Cast on Their Pirate IQ

Javier Bardem attends a special screening of Walt Disney Studios’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” at the Crosby Street Hotel, May 23, 2017, in New York City. So, what’s the movie about? Fans hoping the latest installment of the Pirates franchise won’t be the last will be pleased to learn that the film is off to a strong start at the worldwide box, grossing a total of $34.5 million ahead of the film’s domestic release.

Though there’s a strong emphasis on continuity with the prior films, most of the key creative positions are staffed by Pirates first-timers. The fifth installment of the Hollywood flick will see two of the Norwegian director, Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, making their directorial debut with this flick. As for Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow?

Dead Men Tell No Tales is all set to hit the screens today. A handsome baddie in the jigsaw-shape of Javier Bardem’s vengeful ghost Captain Salazar, the big-budget, big ocean, National Geographic vistas (both above and under water), the reluctant young, feisty lovers, and the return of Depp’s Indiana Richards turn.

The story begins after the events of the third film, At World’s End, with Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) cursed to serve upon haunted the vessel The Flying Dutchman for all time. But why does “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” have to feel so much like work?

Besides Sparrow and Salazar, there are Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), and Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites). The relationship between Henry and Carina is reminiscent of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, a plot involving a race for treasure is nearly a genre mandatory, and even the film being too long should be no surprise. Norwegian co-directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, whose success with the seafaring historical epic Kon-Tiki got them this big-budget studio gig, put the camera right under Depp’s chin as again and again the contraption nearly beheads him.

A notable exception is the ominous backstory to Captain Salazar and his crew, which also sheds light on the origin of Captain Jack no one ever considered – for good reason.

As with most summer blockbusters, gone is the breezy romps of old-school action-adventures, replaced by nonsensical digital assaults on one’s mind and senses.

There are otherwise no vital signs discernible in Dead Men Tell No Tales.