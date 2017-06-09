We’re Getting a Wonder Woman Sequel, Praise the Gods

And it compares well to similar movies – that is, superhero flicks that aren’t sequels or ensemble films.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn congratulated Patty Jenkins on her film’s massive weekend box office.

Wonder Womanwas a box office smash on its opening weekend, raking in more than $100 million domestically – a new record for a movie directed by a woman.

The UK figures for the opening weekend haven’t yet been released, with Fifty Shades’ £35m takings Wonder Woman’s target to beat.

As it turns out, the film also marked a turning point in comic book film demographics, with more than half the viewership for “Wonder Woman” being women. Check out NME’s verdict on the film.

The film stars Gal Gadot in the title role. “Wonder Woman is a woman for our time, and her message and the tone that Patty Jenkins set forth connects with now”. An unseen pilot for a TV reboot was shot in 2011 but NBC decided not to order a full series. It’s also the first female-driven film (both with actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins) in the modern superhero genre (post 2005). And what say you about Wonder Woman 2 coming to America? “I want my film to be celebrated”, Jenkins said before her film’s debut.

The possible return of Chris Pine for Wonder Woman 2 is a big question that has yet to be answered.

Combined with the film’s $103.1 million opening, “Wonder Woman” now has a global start of $228.1 million.

In the world of male Superheroes Wonder Woman is setting the bars high for women-oriented action flicks with nail-biting action, gravity-defying stunts, and a good storyline. Given this weekend’s box office success, a sequel announcement is probably isn’t too far behind.

“Any ridiculous notion that a woman may not be suited to direct a big budget superhero movie is hopefully once and for all shattered”, he said.