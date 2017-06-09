What Do Analysts Say About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp by 1.7% in the first quarter. The fund owned 58,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,241,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,186,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Floating stock is calculated by subtracting closely-held shares and restricted stock from a firm’s total outstanding shares. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Beta value of the stock is marked at 1.98. Cave now owns $4,114,233 of the stock according to the SEC filing.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co.

14-day Williams %R for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) moved to around 20.81. The average numbers of shares are traded in a security per day, during the recent 3-month period.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has grabbed attention from the analysts, when it saw a value decrease of -0.78% or -0.11 points in the last trading session to close at $14.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.69 billion. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 3.35% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 2.46% and 14.89% respectively. Cypress Semiconductor also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. This indicates the dollar amount an investor can expect to invest in a company in order to receive one dollar of that company’s earnings. This is an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options. The Return on Investment (ROI) ratio of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) is -19.7 percent. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 186,321 shares. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $532 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

09/15/2016 – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital.

CY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. On Monday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Neutral”. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46. September 20 investment analysts at Jefferies made no change to the stock rating of “Hold” and moved up the price target to $13.00 from $12.50. Deutsche Bank began coverage of the stock by announcing an initial rating of “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, November 2. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,878 shares of company stock worth $1,197,861. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s products include Traveo MCUs and Flexible MCUs; PSoC 1, PSoC 3, PSoC 4 and PSoC 5LP; CapSense, and TrueTouch Analog Power Management integrated circuits (PMICs) and energy harvesting solutions.