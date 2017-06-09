What Do Analysts Say About Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI)

Taking a broader look at the analyst consensus, according to 14 analysts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)’s price will reach at $3.99 during 52 weeks. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up.6% compared to the same quarter past year.

According to analysts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)’s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $-0.03 and can go high up to $0.06.

In this part of our series, we’ll examine the correlation of a the following major mining shares: Yamana Gold (AUY), Pan American Silver (PAAS), Kinross Gold (KGC), and Eldorado Gold (EGO) to gold. Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0% and Return on Investment (ROI) of -2.4 percent.

The company’s Average Revenue Estimate for the current quarter is $514.47 Million, while Low and High Revenue Estimates are $480.6 Million and $524 Million respectively. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up.6% compared to the same quarter previous year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and global copyright legislation.

In Basic Materials sector, shares of Yamana Gold Inc.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock.

Yamana Gold Inc. has a consensus hold rating from 17 Wall Street analysts, and the number of shares now sold short amount to at least 2.14% of shares outstanding. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. On Friday, May 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. The Piotroski score is used to determine the best value stocks, nine being the best. Over the last five days, shares have managed 4.98% gains and now is down -16.23% since hitting its 200-day moving average of $2.9. (AUY) now has a value of $2.67 while the company’s 52 week low is at $2.40, the shares dropped to the 52 week low on 05/04/17.

The stock’s market capitalization is $2.54 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the first quarter. A total of 2.63 Million shares exchanged at hands and its Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 Million. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. (AUY) have 947.90 million outstanding shares now held by all its shareholders, including share blocks held by institutional investors and restricted shares owned by the company’s officers and insiders. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $20,269,000. World Asset Management Inc now owns 59,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Earnings surprises can have a huge impact on a company’s stock price.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Over the past three years, Kinross and Yamana have seen rising correlations with gold.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yamana Gold Inc“. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other.