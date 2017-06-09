The decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to withdraw from the Paris climate accord is drawing opposition from health organizations.

In a move that defies President Donald Trump, Hawaii on Tuesday became the first state to pass a law vowing to stay committed to the Paris climate agreement.

The Climate Mayors include nine of the 10 largest cities in America – New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, Dallas and San Jose – along with hundreds of additional cities. “This is our chance to show the world that Canadians are innovative and forward-thinking by prioritizing renewable energy and upholding our global commitments to act on climate change for the sake of people now and into the future”.

But it has to be one that imposes equal accountability on all nations involved and takes into account that the United States already is making environmental changes based on climate change concerns.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Little Neck) said that the United States needs a “clean energy economy” that would require eliminating the nation’s dependence on foreign oil and creating “green” jobs.

Many sections of the American public are also becoming aware of the economic, social and environmental advantages of embracing renewable energy and committing to an emissions reduction target.

Adopted in December 2015, the Paris agreement is the first global commitment to fight climate change.

Paris Agreement is also called the Paris Climate Agreement or the Paris Climate Accord.

Albert, son of the late Prince Rainier and American actress Grace Kelly, said that while Trump’s withdrawal “is catastrophic”, the reaction from US mayors, governors and many in the corporate world has been “wonderful”.

States can do a great deal to mitigate climate change and pollution, as shown by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative over the last decade-plus.

“Together, we can let the world know that America is still with them in building a cleaner economy and a safer planet for all”.

Coupled with our president’s refusal to affirm our commitment to defend fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organisation countries, the United States’ undisputed claim to being leader of the free world over the past 70 years appears, at a minimum, seriously in question.

Bournemouth, and the 596 other Compact of Mayors cities worldwide, have made commitments that are equivalent to reductions of almost one billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2030.

Why would the US join Russian Federation in the agreement when 52 percent of the electorate and the mainstream press believe that Russian Federation colluded with President Trump to win the election?

Jobs created through the clean technology sector may also be hard to fill. Clean coal is here, and rather than shut down this industry and put tens of thousands more coal miners in unemployment lines, we should allow technology and innovation to make it cleaner still through gasification, carbon capture and so on.