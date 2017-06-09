What We Learned, And Didn’t, From Comey Testimony

Comey also asserted that Trump had asked him for a pledge of “loyalty” in a private dinner one week after the inauguration.

“He then said, ‘I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. He suggested that the FBI was investigating whether the president himself was being investigated for colluding with the Russian government to influence the election, whether Jeff Sessions was involved and whether there was any validity to the infamous dossier. So he leaked his memorandums on the Trump discussions to the New York Times. “Those were lies, plain and simple“.

Comey accused the Trump administration of telling “lies” and trying to “defame me and more importantly the FBI” in the weeks since his firing.

Ryan said Trump may not have been “steeped” enough in the FBI’s independence from the White House.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr fired off a series of tweets attacking Comey but the president himself stayed off social media. It’s not good stuff to have said on national television.

Comey also testified in his written testimony that Trump, in a unusual private encounter near the grandfather clock in the Oval Office, pushed him to end his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey saying the president wasn’t personally under investigation during his tenure as FBI director. Comey told the Senate committee on Thursday that Trump insisted on a closed-door meeting in which he repeatedly shared with the then-FBI director his “hope” that Comey could let go of the criminal investigation into Flynn. A statement from Trump’s personal lawyer said, “In sum, it is now established that the President was not being investigated for colluding with the Russians or attempting to obstruct that investigation”.

“That combination of things I’d never experienced before but it led me to believe that I got to write it down, and I got to write it down in a very detailed way”.

He also explained that in essence there was no one to report it to, given Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s impending recusal. After Comey’s testimony, a surge of Web searches for Richman appeared to overwhelm the Columbia Law School’s website.

But on the Senate side, nobody asked Comey Thursday about unmasking. He listened, hands clasped on his lap, as committee Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina delivered his opening statement. He referred to the investigation as a “Witch Hunt“.

Comey’s abrupt dismissal came May 9.

‘When the FBI director tells him on three different occasions he is not under investigation, yet the speculation swirls around the political system that he is, that’s frustrating, ‘ Ryan said. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who has questioned Trump’s posture toward Russian Federation, dismissed Comey’s claim that Trump was pressuring him to drop the probe as “a pretty light touch”. “But the the explanations, and the shifting explanations, confused me and increasingly concerned me”.

But the exchange and others like it reinforced the view, held by many on the right, that Comey can’t be trusted. Comey injected a moment of levity, exclaiming, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!”

“To some extent, I could buy that, because he isn’t a politician of the sort we usually have”, says Ms. O’Sullivan of Georgetown University.

Comey said Trump repeatedly told him he was doing a good job, “so it confused me when I saw on television that he actually fired me because of the Russian Federation investigation”.

Comey said it was that tweet that prompted him to ask a friend to reveal the contents of the memo to a reporter the following Tuesday, May 16.

He said that would be up to special counsel Robert Mueller to determine – though he made clear that he believed Trump was giving him an order without specifically saying so.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said as the hearing was underway that the Federal Bureau of Investigation director needs to be independent of the executive, but explained that Trump was unfamiliar with protocol, and “just new to this”. They never chatted over the phone and only spoke twice in person: once for Obama to say goodbye as his final term as president was coming to an end, and once earlier in 2015 to discuss law enforcement policy.