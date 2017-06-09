What we learned from Former FBI director James Comey’s testimony

“The president never in form or substance directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone including the president never suggested that Mr. Comey ‘let Flynn go, ‘” Kasowitz said. Fired FBI director James Comey has said that it was “very disturbing” that President Trump asked him to stop probing the Russian Federation links of one of his top aide.

In his testimony, Comey said the White House told “lies, plain and simple“, about why he was sacked. Comey tried to explain that the investigation of Clinton’s emails was finished whereas the investigation of Trump’s campaign is ongoing.

“It led me to believe that I gotta write it down, and I gotta write it down in a detailed way”.

Cotton: But you can’t confirm or deny that the conversation happened and we would need to know the contents of that conversation to know if it in fact was proper.

“Those were lies, plain and simple“.

One of the “overlooked” details from Thursday, Rather said, is that “Attorney General Sessions is now a marked man” because Comey revealed yet another undisclosed meeting between Sessions and Russian ambassador to the US and purported spymaster Sergey Kislyak. Comey said he wanted to spur the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to take over the investigation. The president changed his narrative several times, ultimately settling on “that Russian Federation thing”.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz did not immediately respond to a Reuters query about whether Mr Comey’s testimony would support an obstruction case. “I remember thinking, this is a very disturbing development, really important to our work”. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

“I took it as a direction”, Comey said.

Comey acknowledged that Trump never explicitly ordered him to end the Russian Federation investigation. At the White House, the deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said: “I can definitively say the president is not a liar”.

But the sources said it is possible the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, was exaggerating the extent of the encounter.

He also said he kept a written record of conversations with the president as he was “honestly anxious he might lie” about them, and leaked details of one conversation – about the Michael Flynn investigation – after a version of it had already been published in the press.

Regardless of what Democrats would have you believe, the president still has the advantage of being innocent. Comey, fired by Trump on May 9, said his notes of his interactions with Trump are now in the hands of Mueller’s investigators.

Still, as is frequently the case with Trump, the president’s response to Comey’s testimony was potentially even more scandalous than the testimony itself.

Ryan was also asked about his thoughts about Comey’s suggestions that the White House and Trump lied about aspects of his firing, and that the conversations were a big deal.

Comey: Mr. Chairman, I don’t think that’s a question I can answer in an open setting because it goes into the details of the investigation.

What do you do if you’ve just been fired as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the administration has chosen to “defame” you with “lies plain and simple“, and you believe the president of the United States may be trying to obstruct justice?

“[Also], you can’t use executive privilege to cover up alleged misconduct, and that’s effectively what Comey is saying that he is doing here”.

“I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in”.

The Trump administration had cited differing reasons for James Comey’s firing which were later contradicted President Trump himself, after he acknowledged on May 11, that he fired Comey because of the Russian Federation probe.

And when Democrats were in charge and he was investigating Democrats, he was pressured by Democrats to shape his investigation. It suggests that no side was immune to meddling in the FBI’s independent investigations.

That, plus Ms Lynch’s private tarmac meeting with former president Bill Clinton ahead of the FBI’s impending decision on whether Mrs Clinton may have criminally mishandled classified information, raised Mr Comey’s ethics radar and persuaded him to announce the FBI’s findings ahead of schedule. Trump pressed Comey for his loyalty in a way that was thoroughly inappropriate for a law enforcement official who must remain neutral.