Whataburger trolls Cavaliers after devastating Game 3 loss

Golden State now leads the series 3-0.

The big three scorers for Golden State, meanwhile, put up numbers consistent with their philosophy of sharing the ball – with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry combining for 87 points.

James finished the game with 39 points while Irving finished with 38.

CLEVELAND (AP) – One victory left for the Golden State Warriors to claim another title.

Durant’s game-winning jump shot not only checked all the boxes for this Warriors team, save one – winning the National Basketball Association championship with a flawless 16-0 playoff record – but also erased all doubts about his ability to win and be “the guy” on a championship team.

James and the Cavs fell 118-113 to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and are down 3-0 in the NBA Finals. The three-time champion stopped driving to the basket in the second half. Golden State’s only competition is with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and the Bulls, and other great teams from the past. The Cavs panicked and had nothing, Kyrie more than anyone.

Multiple league sources I’ve spoken to think the Lakers or Clippers are viable destinations for King James. The offseason addition of Kevin Durant had made them a juggernaut, presumably destined to make history. “And for us to win, I knew I to give LeBron at least a two-minute blow in that first quarter because in the second half he might not get a blow”.

They will again have to rewrite the record books if they can recover this position, but with the Warriors seeking revenge for past year that will be some ask.

The off-season appears imminent for the Cavs, which is shocking because when your two best players play that well, you shouldn’t lose games.

They spoke openly of their desire to beat Jordan’s 72-win team in 1996, but this time have downplayed the importance of 16-0.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game for us”, explained Tyronn Lue. “We want to finish it here”.

When JR Smith hit a three-pointer to take the lead out to 113-107 in the fourth quarter, he put both his hands into imaginary holsters, a sign that the job was nearly done.

In the first two games, the Warriors used the third quarter to strangle the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers had the Golden State Warriors right where they wanted them in the fourth quarter. “We’re confident in him taking that shot every time”.

Certainly, no team has ever enjoyed a trio of shooters like Durant, Curry, and Thompson.

Neither will turn 30 until next year, while Thompson and Green are only 27. “Stay in front of them”.

The Lakers are not a very attractive option in 2017 after four straight seasons of missing the playoffs, but that could quickly change.

They look ready to play for many more. If the Cavs get their doors blown off by the Warriors and are unable to effectively shuffle the deck this summer, their championship forecast for next year won’t look any rosier than it does now. “They have their youth, they have their health”. “I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals”.