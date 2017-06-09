White House defends Trump as scathing tweets raise concern

On Tuesday, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) expressed public astonishment Tuesday after being shown Trump’s tweets on Qatar.

Fifty-three percent of right-leaning voters say that Trump tweets “too much”, according to the Morning Consult published Wednesday.

That’s up 11 points and 14 points since December, respectively. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

US President Donald Trump has sought his longtime lawyer Marc Kasowitz to provide legal advice in a federal investigation of his campaign’s alleged ties to Russian Federation. In a “tweet storm” – an increasingly ubiquitous feature of the platform – Conway’s husband argued Monday that the president’s tweets doubling down on the nomenclature of his travel ban were imperiling the Justice Department’s chances of having his controversial executive order reinstated by the Supreme Court. And this poll indicates that the voters hope Trump can put down his phone and focus on fixing America’s problems.

However, Trump’s clear willingness to say whatever is on his mind in his tweets has gotten the President in trouble.

Over the entire sample, 69% said they think he uses Twitter too much, and 59% say that is a bad thing.

Respondents who identified themselves as Republicans were further divided over whether they believe Trump’s Twitter use has little impact on or hurts issues like national security – 37 to 30 percent – and the United States’ standing in the world 32 to 31 percent.

NBC News reports, (http://nbcnews.to/2r1qc3w) President Trump’s tweets have played a major role in his presidency by “offering a window into his thinking, sometimes at the expense of his administration’s own messaging”.

Trump has been insistent that it’s the news media whose at fault for the negative portrayal of his tweets.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the “FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media”. These are serious words coming out of the highest office holder in the land, and all that this bot does is just give those messages the proper honor they deserve.These are statements of the president.