White House to challenge court’s travel ban block

The court admitted there may be some valid national security interests in some aspect of the travel ban. But to rule on the injunction, the judges had to evaluate the strength of the case against the ban. Both had halted implementation of the entire executive order. The vote was 10-3, with a flurry of concurring opinions.

In April, Yale joined other prominent universities in filing an amicus (friend-of-the-court) brief in two cases challenging the second executive order issued by President Trump on March 6. The court of appeals found that the objective of EO-2 was to exclude persons from the United States on the basis of their religious beliefs and that it was therefore unconstitutional under the Establishment Clause that forbids hostility toward any religion. Furthermore, the Fourth Circuit held that while the president does have “broad power to deny entry” to immigrants, such power is not absolute. The justices nearly always have the final say when a lower court strikes down a federal law or presidential action. For the majority, that is itself a matter of national security.

In response, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised to continue to defend the ban indicating that the Department of Justice would appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

The government, however, maintains that the countries impacted by the ban were not chosen because they were majority Muslim nations but out of concern for national security and terrorism risks. The states’ brief explains the reasons that the district court’s decision should not be overturned on appeal, including the overwhelming and unrebutted evidence of anti-Muslim animus, the lack of a genuine national security rationale, and the significant harms that the ban would cause the states, their residents, and their institutions.

The judges did overturn one small part of the injunction – namely, the bit where it specifically applied to one Donald Trump. Trump’s administration had hoped it would avoid the legal problems that the first version encountered. So now he is no longer singled out – which, the court says, should not affect the enforcement of the injunction. All ten judges in the majority were appointed by Democrats and all three judges in dissent were appointed by Republicans.

The statement provides a detailed account of 17 months of statements and tweets by Trump leading up to the travel ban.

“Judges on the court. returned over and over to remarks made by Trump during the campaign”, she wrote after that hearing. But ultimately, it found Trump’s arguments that the ban is necessary to protect Americans to be “a post hoc, secondary justification for an executive action rooted in religious animus and meant to bar Muslims from this country”. But the courts have repeatedly and resoundingly disagreed.