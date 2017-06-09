White House: Trump not ‘picking a fight’ with London mayor

“I don’t see that the president is picking a fight with the mayor of London at all”, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sanders said at Monday’s press briefing. “I’ve got better and more important things to focus on”.

Khan had said in one of his first statements in reaction to the attack that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.

At a vigil for those killed and injured by terrorists in London this weekend, the city’s mayor said in a message to the attackers, “As a proud and patriotic British Muslim. you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name”.

“Just like terrorists are constantly evolving and finding new ways to disrupt us, harm us, attack us, the police and experts and all of us are finding new ways to keep us safe”, Khan said in a Sunday statement.

Khan had told Londoners there was “no reason to be alarmed” about an increased police presence in the coming days. There is no reason to be alarmed by this’.

‘Let’s not overdo it, I’m not at war with Donald Trump, ‘ Khan told Piers Morgan during his appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday condemned what she called the media’s “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”.

“It’s not policy, it’s not an executive order”. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khan said he did not have the time to respond to tweets of Donald Trump, adding that some people only want to divide communities.

“He has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London”, the statement said. Trump later challenged Khan to an IQ test during an interview on ITV.

In a statement that praised the “tremendous bravery” of police during the attack on Saturday night that left seven dead, Khan warned the United Kingdom capital would lose between 3,400 and 12,800 officers if the premier pushes through budget cuts proposed by her Conservative Party.

During the USA presidential election campaign, Khan was among many people who spoke out against Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, an idea he said would play into the hands of extremists.

Trump mocked Khan’s comment on Sunday, suggesting in a tweet that the mayor was downplaying the attacks.

The Trump administration Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court to review and reinstate the travel ban, hoping the court will overturn lower-court rulings that have stalled the executive order from being implemented.