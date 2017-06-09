White House won’t say if Trump has confidence in AG Sessions

It is unclear when Sessions offered to resign, and Trump refused the offer. This person said the attorney general offered to resign out of a sense of obligation because he was aware of how angered Trump was about his decision to recuse from the Russian Federation investigations in March.

On Tuesday evening, a person familiar with the situation said that before he was sacked, Comey had asked Sessions to keep him from being alone with Trump.

Their connection came into question after a New York Times report on Monday said Trump was losing faith in Sessions, a former Alabama senator who was one of his earliest campaign supporters.

The tense relationship between the two men “runs both ways”, ABC wrote, adding that Sessions’ sentiment prompted his resignation offer.

Sean Spicer on Tuesday declined to say if Trump remains supportive of his attorney general.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment to NPR’s Carrie Johnson on the reports, which NPR has not confirmed. If the hearing offers proof that Trump has been obstructing justice, it could lead to Sessions resigning and more problems for Trump.

On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Justice Department’s handling of the travel ban orders, both of which have been shot down by US federal courts.

“I have not had a discussion with him about that”, Spicer said.

The news of a rift between Trump and the attorney general comes just before former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. The President’s frustrations returned after the deputy attorney general – acting on Sessions’ behalf – named a special counsel to oversee that investigation. Trump has also blamed Sessions’ Justice Department for “watering down” his proposed travel ban. Sessions, after consulting with Department of Justice lawyers, had thought the recusal was inevitable.

Brent Budowsky, a columnist for The Hill, predicted that Donald Trump would likely resign when the heat from the Russian Federation investigation grew too much for him to handle.

CNN’s Jake Tapper compared that answer to a similar one given about former FBI Director James Comey just hours before he was sacked.