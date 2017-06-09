Who are Northern Ireland’s DUP and what do they believe?

While the Tories remain the largest party, they are set to lose 13 seats, with the final result projected to be Tories 318 seats, Labour 261 seats and Scottish National Party 35 seats.

“What the country needs more than ever is certainty, and having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the General Election, it is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons”, she said in a statement on the steps of No 10.

The DUP gained two seats and their 10 MP’s could now form part of a hung parliament.

Combined, the Tories and the DUP would have 329 MPs in the Commons.

Theresa May’s failure to secure a substantial enough majority brings with it questions over her own future, minority government permutations and the knock-on implications for negotiations with Europe, ‘ he said.

“We are very pleased with the way in which people have reacted to the positive message of the campaign, it was about the Union, the importance of the Union, and unionists have really come out in their numbers”, she said. Talk of an agreement was described as “premature”.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell was quick to brand the possible partnership a “coalition of chaos”. The Lib Dems gained three seats, holding a total of 12.

May asked Britain’s Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a new government on Friday after an election debacle that saw her Conservative Party lose its parliamentary majority days before talks on Britain’s European Union departure are due to begin. Her gamble yielded results that were nothing short of disastrous for the party.

However, many MPs have urged her to stay on.

To do this, she would need to form a coalition with other parties in order to get the required 326 seats needed to have a true majority.

Mr Corbyn, speaking after being re-elected in Islington North, said it was time for Mrs May to “make way” for a government that would be “truly representative of the people of this country”.

“The perception of the DUP is not a pretty one for renewables and climate change”, one industry source told BusinessGreen.

‘A minority Conservative government would perhaps be inclined to deliver a softer Brexit and relax fiscal policy, while the risk of a new election being called before year-end would raise the mid-term chances of a Labour government’.

He added: “Under no circumstances would we support, help, prop up or any way assist Jeremy Corbyn to achieve any of his objectives given his track record”, he said.